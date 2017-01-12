Breaking News

Hakanson Receives Key To The City

By Pamela Rensing mascherald@heraldpubs.com Former Mascoutah Senior Center Director Sandra Hakanson lives in O’Fallon but says she always felt adopted by Mascoutah.  Mayor Jerry Daugherty made that adoption official by presenting her with the Key to the City during her retirement ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 8. “You are a great inspiration to everyone,” said Daugherty. …

New Police Chief Takes Oath of Office

By Pamela Rensing mascherald@heraldpubs.com MASCOUTAH – Scott Waldrup was sworn in as the new Mascoutah Police Chief during the City’s first council meeting of 2017. The oath was administered by Mascoutah City Clerk Kari Haas.  In attendance for the ceremony was Waldrup’s family, friends, and officers from the Mascoutah Police Department. “This is a great…

Ameren ‘Progressive City’ Award Presented to Fairview Heights

By Randy Pierce tribune@heraldpubs.com ​Ameren Corporation has presented local elected officials and staff with a “Progressive City” award for 2016 based upon their commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for residents and businesses by taking the necessary actions to create a positive impact on the environment, increased measures to save energy and an…

Additional Flights From MidAmerica Are Announced

By Randy Pierce Mascoutah Herald ​Passenger response to flights leaving from and arriving at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has been so positive that an announcement was made on Monday, November 28, of this week concerning the expansion of service to four locations in Florida in 2017. ​Sixel Consulting Group, which has assisted greatly with the…

Area News

Mascoutah High School Illinois State Scholars (pictured in no particular order) include: Lacey Albers, Lauren Avants, Meghan Bibb, Noah Blakely, Chandler Collins, Melanie Cozzi, Maya Everts, Ellen Filkins, Victoria Fimple, Danielle Hernandez, Daustin Hooelscher, Sydney Hornitschek, Gabriel Hulliung, William Knowles, Nicholas Marsh, Gabrielle Moll, Noah Mostoller, Rebecca Postula, Taylor Recuero, Jonathan Renner, Walter Siemsglusz, Hannah Tucker, Lauren Vaughan, Estela Williams, and Julian Williams. HERALD
Mascoutah High School Announces Illinois State Scholars
Six Caseyville Township Board Seats Being Contested in April Election

Area Sports

Gateway Grizzlies Logo
Grizzlies Sign 3 New Players
Inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame were Bonnie (Norrenberns) Hightower, Kyle Williams, Chris Crowder, Carol Schneider, and Jim Knott represented by his daughter Jodi. HERALD
Five Honorees Inducted Into Athletics Hall of Fame
2017 schedule for the Gateway Motorsports Park Dragplex

