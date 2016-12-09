Breaking News

Ameren ‘Progressive City’ Award Presented to Fairview Heights

By Randy Pierce tribune@heraldpubs.com ​Ameren Corporation has presented local elected officials and staff with a “Progressive City” award for 2016 based upon their commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for residents and businesses by taking the necessary actions to create a positive impact on the environment, increased measures to save energy and an…

Additional Flights From MidAmerica Are Announced

By Randy Pierce Mascoutah Herald ​Passenger response to flights leaving from and arriving at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has been so positive that an announcement was made on Monday, November 28, of this week concerning the expansion of service to four locations in Florida in 2017. ​Sixel Consulting Group, which has assisted greatly with the…

Scott Air Force Base Welcomes New Honorary Commanders

By 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – Thirty-six regional civic leaders were inducted into the Honorary Commanders Program at Scott on Nov. 1. The Honorary Commanders Program provides an opportunity for military leaders to build strong, positive, and lasting relationships with local community leaders while exploring mutual areas of…

Area News

Governor Rauner Signs Legislation to Aid Granite City Steel Mill Workers
Rauner Administration Continues Focus on Expanding Opportunities for All Illinoisans
‘Tis The Season For Winter Weather, State’s Frontline Weather Responders Help Prepare Motorists For Snow And Ice

Area Sports

America’s fastest couple coming to Gateway Motorsports Park in 2017
Pictured are Jeff Humes, Hailey Groennert and Heather Groennert. In back is KC coach Torey Crowell, Groennert’s sister, Payton, and Coach Mark Jennings, Midwest Revolutions softball coach.
Mascoutah’s Hailey Groennert Signs to Play Softball for Kaskaskia College

National Headlines

Impeached S. Korean Leader Rejects Accusations Against Her

6 Die in New Year Pileup on German Highway

WATCH: Countdown to 2017 Around the World

N. Korea’s Leader Hints of Long-Range Missile Test Launch

A Clemson-Alabama rematch is the game college football needs

A Look at the Major Attacks in Turkey Over the Past Year

WNBA players were near Istanbul attack; all ‘accounted for and safe’

New Year’s Attack on Packed Istanbul Club Leaves 39 Dead

The Latest: Turkey Lowers Number of Foreign Fatalities

New Year’s Revelers Ring in 2017 in Times Square

