Breaking News

New Police Chief Takes Oath of Office

By Pamela Rensing mascherald@heraldpubs.com MASCOUTAH – Scott Waldrup was sworn in as the new Mascoutah Police Chief during the City’s first council meeting of 2017. The oath was administered by Mascoutah City Clerk Kari Haas.  In attendance for the ceremony was Waldrup’s family, friends, and officers from the Mascoutah Police Department. “This is a great…

>>>Click Here To Read More

Ameren ‘Progressive City’ Award Presented to Fairview Heights

By Randy Pierce tribune@heraldpubs.com ​Ameren Corporation has presented local elected officials and staff with a “Progressive City” award for 2016 based upon their commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for residents and businesses by taking the necessary actions to create a positive impact on the environment, increased measures to save energy and an…

>>>Click Here To Read More

Additional Flights From MidAmerica Are Announced

By Randy Pierce Mascoutah Herald ​Passenger response to flights leaving from and arriving at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has been so positive that an announcement was made on Monday, November 28, of this week concerning the expansion of service to four locations in Florida in 2017. ​Sixel Consulting Group, which has assisted greatly with the…

>>>Click Here To Read More

Scott Air Force Base Welcomes New Honorary Commanders

By 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – Thirty-six regional civic leaders were inducted into the Honorary Commanders Program at Scott on Nov. 1. The Honorary Commanders Program provides an opportunity for military leaders to build strong, positive, and lasting relationships with local community leaders while exploring mutual areas of…

>>>Click Here To Read More

Area News

Tim Grimm & Family Band Concert To Be Held at Espenschied Chapel
Iconic Dandy Inn Restaurant to Close
Six Caseyville Township Board Seats Being Contested in April Election

Area Sports

NHL fan Rahal looking forward to inaugural INDYCAR 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park
Highland Hammers Mater Dei To Claim Mascoutah Title
Lady Indians Go 2-2 At Mascoutah Tournament; Lose to Breese Central in Consolation Title

National Headlines

US Judge: Jurors at Islamic State Trial Won’t Be Anonymous

Oil Tycoon Pickens Back at Work After Suffering Mini-Stroke

The Prophetic Moment the iPhone Was Unveiled 10 Years Ago

Italy Reopening Embassy in Libyan Capital in Sign of Faith

The Latest: Businessman Loses a Round in ‘Slave Labor’ Case

7 Times Awards Show Awards Acceptance Speeches Turned Political

Russian Consul in Athens Found Dead; No Signs of Foul Play

WATCH: Steve Jobs Introduces Apple’s First iPhone in 2007

California Whale Watchers See Rare Orcas, Including Calf

West Virginia Gets $36M to End Suit Against 2 Drug Companies

Take Our Poll

How do you prefer to read your newspaper?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week

The Herald

frontpage

The Tribune

frontpage

Clinton County News

frontpage

Scott Air Force Base

frontpage