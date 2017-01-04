Breaking News
New Police Chief Takes Oath of Office
By Pamela Rensing mascherald@heraldpubs.com MASCOUTAH – Scott Waldrup was sworn in as the new Mascoutah Police Chief during the City's first council meeting of 2017. The oath was administered by Mascoutah City Clerk Kari Haas. In attendance for the ceremony was Waldrup's family, friends, and officers from the Mascoutah Police Department. "This is a great…
Ameren ‘Progressive City’ Award Presented to Fairview Heights
By Randy Pierce tribune@heraldpubs.com Ameren Corporation has presented local elected officials and staff with a "Progressive City" award for 2016 based upon their commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for residents and businesses by taking the necessary actions to create a positive impact on the environment, increased measures to save energy and an…
Additional Flights From MidAmerica Are Announced
By Randy Pierce Mascoutah Herald Passenger response to flights leaving from and arriving at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has been so positive that an announcement was made on Monday, November 28, of this week concerning the expansion of service to four locations in Florida in 2017. Sixel Consulting Group, which has assisted greatly with the…
Scott Air Force Base Welcomes New Honorary Commanders
By 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – Thirty-six regional civic leaders were inducted into the Honorary Commanders Program at Scott on Nov. 1. The Honorary Commanders Program provides an opportunity for military leaders to build strong, positive, and lasting relationships with local community leaders while exploring mutual areas of…