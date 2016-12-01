Additional Flights From MidAmerica Are Announced

By Randy Pierce

Mascoutah Herald

​Passenger response to flights leaving from and arriving at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has been so positive that an announcement was made on Monday, November 28, of this week concerning the expansion of service to four locations in Florida in 2017.

​Sixel Consulting Group, which has assisted greatly with the marketing of MidAmerica and generating interest in its services, issued information Monday noting that the weekly Allegiant Air flight options from MidAmerica are increasing significantly beginning in April of next year.

​Included in the expanded schedule are increases in flights from two to five days a week to both Destin/Fort Walton Beach and Sanford/Orlando. Additionally, flights to both Fort Myers/Punta Gorda and St. Petersburg/Tampa will be taking place three days per week as opposed to the existing two.

​When all of these enhancements are in place at MidAmerica, the airport will average two departures and 299 seats per day, an increase of nearly 59 per cent in both flights and seats over April of this year. One of the goals is to provide additional flexibility to passengers in terms of arrival and departure times, offering further advantages to utilizing this facility.

​St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern expressed excitement about the announcement, enthusing, “Allegiant’s non-stop jet service to these great destinations has given this region low cost and high value alternatives never available before.”

​MidAmerica Director Tim Cantwell is equally upbeat concerning this forward progress, adding, “In 2016, we experienced a 200 per cent expansion of Allegiant service and passenger enplanements. These increased frequencies planned for the summer of 2017 further enhance the opportunities for people to fly from MidAmerica and we look forward to adding even more destinations in the future.”

​With all that has been happening at MidAmerica, parking is still free with reasonable walking distances to the terminal, check-in and security lines that are short and move at a good pace plus there is easy access to the departure gates.

​Further details and flight information are available by going to www.flymidamerica.com or www.allegiant.com.

​Sixel was founded in 1996 and has helped recruit more than 130 new routes on behalf of its client airports in North America. Last November, the St. Clair County Public Building Commission unanimously approved an amendment to the agreement MidAmerica has with Sixel Consulting Group Inc. of Eugene, Oregon extending said agreement through December 31, 2017.

​Sixel specializes in what is called air service development, something which Cantwell described as very appropriate for the current situation involving the seeking of smaller services to operate out of MidAmerica.

​The work provided in this regard by Sixel includes marketing, public relations, community engagement, social media, website design and development and graphic design. Also involved are establishing a presence at important conferences and meetings that are significant for MidAmerica in terms of landing more airlines to operate out of there.

​Cantwell said, “Sixel’s well positioned to have conversations with smaller airlines” which seek detailed information beyond the level of a true market study that is an important initial aspect of attracting those airlines. Determining economic impact is another facet of the consulting work.

​Providing an idea of how Sixel can assist with these efforts, Cantwell said the consulting group had the right connections to bring in 14 different airline service providers to a conference he had attended previously. Data is very significant regarding matters like this and the contract amendment included two annual subscriptions to appropriate sources of information.