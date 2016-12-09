Ameren ‘Progressive City’ Award Presented to Fairview Heights

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

​Ameren Corporation has presented local elected officials and staff with a “Progressive City” award for 2016 based upon their commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for residents and businesses by taking the necessary actions to create a positive impact on the environment, increased measures to save energy and an improved economic climate.

​On Monday morning, November 14, Ray Riddle, representing Ameren’s St. Louis office, visited the City of Fairview Heights Municipal Complex at 10025 Bunkum Road and met with Mayor Mark Kupsky, Aldermen Pat Baeske and Brenda Wagner, Director of Economic Development Mike Malloy, Director of Public Works John Harty, City Clerk Karen Kaufhold, Becky Thompson from the mayor’s office, Director of Parks and Recreation Angela Beaston and Metro-East Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Tyler.

​Among the projects and programs cited by Riddle in determining the worthiness of Fairview Heights’ recognition for this honor, he mentioned the Parks and Recreation Department’s summer time “Safety Town” for youngsters which places them in a community setting so they can learn about obeying the law and being good citizens.

​Riddle further said the efforts to bring about a revitalization of the west Lincoln Trail corridor through economic development was another factor considered in presenting this award to the city and added another example in that the monthly efforts of the local Beautification Commission to pick up litter to keep the community looking nice help improve the overall appearance of Fairview Heights.

​When asked by Riddle to share his thoughts and feelings about the honor bestowed upon the city by Ameren, Kupsky said, “Over the last year and a half, we’ve done a lot of things to update and enhance the city” including moving ahead with plans for an $18 million recreation complex that is targeted for completion in 2019.

​After adding, “We’re really excited about it, we’re really looking forward to the future,” Kupsky explained that Beaston generated an idea to locate a “reflection plaza” in front of the city hall building near the flag pole there to serve as a memorial area for deceased former elected officials and also to bring additional focus to the memorial stone slabs that are being relocated from the former site of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8677 on North Illinois Street.

​The VFW building and property has been sold with plans for the structure to be demolished to make way for a retail development at that site.

​With the intention of utilizing this area within the curved part of the U-shaped circle drive in front of city hall as a way to honor those who have served either their county or the local community, Kupsky said there are plans to begin this project within the next year, noting that the donation of $2500 from Ameren in conjunction with the award will be put to use on making this concept a reality.

​After saying the city council has been cooperative in working with staff at city hall on improving the community, Kupsky recognize those who were on hand for the award presentation and added, “We appreciate what Ameren does for the community. We have a great relationship and look forward to making that relationship stronger.”