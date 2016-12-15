Mascoutah’s Hailey Groennert Signs to Play Softball for Kaskaskia College

Mascoutah High School Senior Hailey Groennert recently signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Kaskaskia College next year. Groennert is an outfielder who played varsity softball for Mascoutah for four years.

According to KC Coach Torey Crowell, “Hailey will be playing the outfield for Kaskaskia College next year. She has a good strong glove to play the outfield and her attitude is wonderful. Her bat is strong and we look to put her in the first or second slot in the batting order. I look forward in working with Hailey next year”.