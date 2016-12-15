Rauner Administration Continues Focus on Expanding Opportunities for All Illinoisans

CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner recently discussed expanding opportunities for minority communities and the need for a balanced budget with reforms at the inaugural Project HOOD Awards Lunch in Chicago.

“We have every reason to succeed in Illinois. We have the hardest working people in America, the best location of any state in America, we should be thriving,” Governor Rauner said. “But instead we have brutally high unemployment, the highest property taxes in America, massive debt and deficits, inadequate schools, high crime because our young people don’t see a bright future for themselves, and the highest unemployment rate among African Americans in the nation. That’s an outrage.

“We have to change the system so we can have high quality schools, high quality jobs and a better life for everybody in Illinois. That’s why we need a balanced budget with changes for four things: more jobs, lower property taxes, the best schools in the country, and term limits on elected officials.”

Project HOOD was established in 2012. Its mission is to empower people with the guidance, information and tools necessary to become peacemakers, problem solvers, leaders, and entrepreneurs in their communities. Project HOOD’s programming is designed to equip youth, adults, and families with the resources, skills, tools and experiences that are needed to be successful, healthy, and upwardly mobile members of society.

“These reforms are key to what we’re fighting for every day: economic opportunity and better schools for all Illinoisans,” Governor Rauner added.