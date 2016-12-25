America’s fastest couple coming to Gateway Motorsports Park in 2017

One steers an open wheel Verizon IndyCar Series racer at speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour. The other pilots a 10,000-horsepower, nitromethane-burning projectile that rockets down drag strips in less than four seconds. They arguably are America’s fastest couple and both are coming to compete at Gateway Motorsports Park in 2017.

INDYCAR driver Graham Rahal and NHRA Funny Car star Courtney Force were married on November 21, 2015. Both hail from a pretty impressive gene pool. Graham is the son of Bobby Rahal, a three-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion and winner of the 1986 Indianapolis 500. Courtney’s father is drag racing legend John Force, a 16-time NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champion.

Rahal will compete in Gateway Motorsports Park’s inaugural INDYCAR 500 on August 26, 2017. His spectacular speedy spouse will race in Gateway’s AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals September 29 through October 1. Rahal won his first INDYCAR race in his series debut at St. Petersburg in 2008. Force, now 28, has eight NHRA Funny Car victories and has emerged as one of the most exciting young stars in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

Their paths surely will cross here. The Gateway INDYCAR race falls on an off weekend for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. And the INDYCAR series’ season will have been completed by time the St. Louis NHRA event rolls around.

Tickets for Gateway Motorsports Park's inaugural INDYCAR 500, NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series race — as well as the June 17 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race — now are on sale

