2017 schedule for the Gateway Motorsports Park Dragplex

Busy calendar includes many special events at Gateway Motorsports Park Dragplex

Gateway Motorsports Park’s NHRA-sanctioned Dragplex in Madison, Illinois has an exciting, full calendar for 2017.

The main event of the 2017 season is the annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. The event draws the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing and will be held September 29 to October 1.

A number of high-profile special events are on tap for 2017, including the signature throwback meet known as the St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous. The May 12-13 Rendezvous will feature many classes of nostalgia drag racing (including Gassers and Super Stocks), a traditional car show, DJs, rockabilly bands and a pin-up girl contest.

The prestigious Protect the Harvest Midwest Junior Super Series presented by Lucas Oil for Jr. Dragsters will make its way twice to GMP in 2017, on April 7-9 and October 6-8. The long-running United Black Drag Racers Association meet — a St. Louis drag racing tradition — takes place September 8-10. The Mid-America Super Chevy Show — the annual celebration of all things Chevrolet — will converge on the Dragplex October 13-14.

The Dragplex has scheduled nine points races for local, non-professional drivers with the Gateway Bracket Series and NHRA Jr. Dragster Series.

GMP’s Dragplex also will host to an unprecedented five 5k running events in 2017.

MARCH

4 DriftSTL (track rental).

10 Midnight Madness (street-legal-only special edition).

18 Test ‘n’ Tune.

19 NASA Autocross (pit area).

24 Midnight Madness.

25 Test ‘n’ Tune.

26 SCCA Solo (pit area).

APRIL

1 Bracket points race No. 1, Jr. Dragster points race No. 1.

2 Bracket points race No. 2, Jr. Dragster points race No. 2, Heads-Up Street Cars.

7-9 Protect the Harvest Midwest Junior Super Series presented by Lucas Oil.

14 Midnight Madness.

15 Color Vibe 5k (track rental).

21 JEGS Super Quick Test ‘n’ Tune (noon-5 p.m.).

21 PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny qualifying (5-11 p.m.).

22 JEGS Super Quick qualifying, Bracket points race No. 3, Jr. Dragster points race No. 3.

22 PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny eliminations (5-11 p.m.).

23 JEGS Super Quick, Bracket points race No. 4, Jr. Dragster points race No. 4.

26 Wide Open Wednesday.

29 Bracket points race No. 5, Jr. Dragster points race No. 5.

30 Import Face-off (track rental).

MAY

3 Wide Open Wednesday.

5 Midnight Madness.

6 Bubble Run 5k (track rental, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

6 Model T Swap Meet (move-in and set-up, 2-10 p.m.).

7 Model T Swap Meet (track rental).

10 Wide Open Wednesday.

12 St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous qualifying and time trials.

13 St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous (nostalgia drag racing, bands, DJs, traditional car show, pin-up contest) and Brew Bash.

17 Wide Open Wednesday.

19 Midnight Madness.

20 Black Light Slide (track rental).

21 SCCA Solo (pit area).

24 Wide Open Wednesday.

27 Street Car Takeover (track rental).

JUNE

1 ADRL Test ‘n’ Tune (track rental).

2-3 ADRL (track rental).

4 Bracket points race No. 6, Jr. Dragster points race No. 6, Heads-Up Street Cars.

7 Wide Open Wednesday.

9-11 NHDRO Motorcycle Drags (track rental).

18 SCCA Solo (pit area).

21 Wide Open Wednesday.

23 Midnight Madness.

24 National Hot Rod Diesel Association (NHRDA) (track rental).

25 BimmerFest: Drags, Heads-Up Street Cars, drifting and car show.

28 Wide Open Wednesday.

30 Bracket points race No. 7: Holiday weekend late-night special.

JULY

1 Bracket points race No. 8, Jr. Dragster points race No. 7.

5 Wide Open Wednesday.

7 Friday Night Gambler and Fun Ford time trials.

8 Fun Ford event and Jr. Dragster points race No. 8 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.).

8 Bracket points race No. 9 (begins at 3 p.m.).

9 SCCA Solo (pit area).

12 Wide Open Wednesday.

14 Midnight Madness.

15 Night Nation 5k (track rental).

16 SCCA Solo (pit area).

19 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series (LODRS) move-in and set-up.

20 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Test ‘n’ Tune.

21 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series qualifying.

22 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series: Hot Rod Showdown (Admission: $20 per car load).

26 Wide Open Wednesday.

28 Friday Night Gambler, Heads-Up Shootout.

29 Bracket points race No. 10, Street Driven Tour drags.

30 SCCA Solo (pit area).

AUGUST

3 Nostalgia and Street Car Super Nationals Test ‘n’ Tune.

4 Nostalgia time trials and qualifying (1-6 p.m.).

4 Street Car Super Nationals qualifying (6 p.m.-1 a.m.).

5 Cavalcade of Speed Spectacular, Nostalgia eliminations (11 a.m.-6 p.m.),

Street Car Super Nationals Eliminations (6 p.m.-1 a.m.).

9 Wide Open Wednesday.

11 Midnight Madness.

12 Doug Foley Racing Experience (track rental, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

12 Bracket points race No. 11: Late-night special (4 p.m.-1 a.m.).

13 DriftSTL (track rental).

16 Wide Open Wednesday.

19 Go STL 5k (track rental).

20 NASA Autocross (pit area).

28-30 NHRA testing.

30 Wide Open Wednesday.

SEPTEMBER

1 Midnight Madness End-of-Summer Special.

2 Bracket points race No. 12: NHRA King of the Track Qualifier, Late-night special.

3 Final Bracket points race, Final Jr. Dragster points race, NHRA King of the Track Eliminations.

6 Wide Open Wednesday.

8 UBDRA Test ‘n’ Tune (track rental).

9-10 United Black Drag Racers Association (UBDRA) (track rental).

13 Wide Open Wednesday.

16 Optic 5k (track rental).

17 Import Face-off (track rental).

20 Wide Open Wednesday.

22 Midnight Madness.

September 29-October 1: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals – NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event.

OCTOBER

2 Professional team testing.

4 Wide Open Wednesday.

6-8 Protect the Harvest Midwest Junior Super Series presented by Lucas Oil.

11 Wide Open Wednesday.

13 Mid-America Chevy Dealers Super Chevy Show Test ‘n’ Tune (noon-5 p.m.).

13 Box and No-box Bracket Shootout (5-10 p.m.).

14 Mid-America Chevy Dealers Super Chevy Show.

15 National Dragster Challenge bracket race, Street Heads-Up championship.

18 Wide Open Wednesday.

20 Friday night grudge racing and Test ‘n’ Tune.

21 Great American Truck Rally: drags, show, pull (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

SloptoberFest mud bogs and truck obstacles at the Gateway Dirtplex.

Concert in the Corn at the Dragplex (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

22 SCCA Solo (pit area).

27 Midnight Madness.

29 SCCA Solo (pit area).

NOVEMBER

2 ADRL Dragstock test session (track rental).

3-4 ADRL Dragstock (track rental).

10 Midnight Madness street-legal special.

19 NASA Autocross.

Please note: Schedule is subject to change. Please consult our website (www.gatewaymsp.com) and Facebook page for updates and additions.

