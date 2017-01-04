Highland Hammers Mater Dei To Claim Mascoutah Title

Wellen leads Bulldog attack with 21 points

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Highland Bulldogs jumped out 16-4 on Mater Dei in the championship game of the 39th Mascoutah Girls’ Basketball Tournament, last Thursday night, but completely buried the Knights, 52-25, with 15-4 and 16-5, second and third-period surges.

Nifty guard Madison Wellen led the Bulldogs with 21 points by making seven-of-16 shots, and six-of-seven free throws. But Rece Portell, Elle Brown, and Alex LaPorta added nine, eight, and eight points, respectively.

“It feels really good anytime we beat Mater Dei – they are such a good school and good competition,” Wellen said. “The rivalry there; you do not even have to get us fired up. As soon as we hear we are playing Mater Dei, everybody is ready to go.

“I think we are very comparable to the last couple of years. We do have some younger kids who are stepping up for us, this year. I think every game, we are getting better. We have aggressive girls; we can force a lot of turnovers.”

The Bulldogs made nine more shots, but also impressively, grabbed 30 more rebounds and forced nine turnovers in the first half.

“We wanted to make a big effort come out and set the tone, defensively, getting out after them,” Highland Coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “We wanted to set the tone at a faster pace and were able to do that.

“We walked into halftime, up by 18. The execution in our half-court offense wasn’t what we wanted it to be. We came out in the third quarter and in the first four possessions executed the way I knew we could do it.”

No Knight finished in double figures, as Logan Braundmeier led with eight points. The Knights only converted 29.7 percent from the field – 25 percent on three-of-12 three-pointers.

“I don’t think we adjusted very well,” Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen said. ”They switched defenses on us; we just didn’t recognize it and adjust. We can contend; now we have to get to the next level. On a lot of the turnovers, we were just in the wrong place.”

Trailing 5-4, the Knights did not score again until 37 seconds left in the first period. In the first frame, LaPorta scored three times on the inside, and Weller converted a drive and a three-pointer.

The Bulldogs blanked Mater Dei for the first 5:24 of the second quarter. They opened with a 10-0 run with Wellen accounting for eight points.

In the final 2:36 before halftime, Braundmeier scored four points – the only ones of the period. In that same span, Brown tallied seven points.

In the third quarter, Mater Dei made just two-of-13 shots, while Wellen scored eight points, and Portell added five.

To get to the finals, Highland, 12-3, recorded a 48-22 victory over Breese Central, Tuesday; nabbed a 57-39 semifinal win over O’Fallon, Wednesday; and ran away from Belleville East, 59-44 , in the semifinals, Thursday morning.

Mater Dei, 9-5, opened with a 59-23 win over Riverview Gardens; outlasted Okawville, 49-44, and prevailed over a depleted Belleville West squad, 43-38.

East defeated West, 49-42, to take third.