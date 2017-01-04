Iconic Dandy Inn Restaurant to Close

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

​Cited by many historians as one of the oldest, if not the oldest, business location in Fairview Heights, Dandy Inn will be closing its doors and out of business within two weeks, according to an announcement made by its owners late Monday.

​Located at the corner of Old Collinsville Road and Lincoln Highway in the far west end of the city at its border with O’Fallon, Dandy Inn got its start in the middle 19th century when a settler named Henry Becherer opened a tavern and stagecoach stop at this site.

​It was an ideal location for such a business at that time because many farmers involved in crops and livestock in the Midwest used the Vincennes Trail that later, in this part of Illinois, became U.S. Highway 50, to haul the products of their trade this way to the Mississippi River where it could be sold and loaded onto boats or barges for shipment elsewhere.

​The business continued under the name of Becherer’s Tavern all the way up until 1977 when a local area resident named Dave Daniels purchased it and gave it a new name. Then later in the 20th century, it was passed on to his son, Mark Daniels, who has operated it ever since at 1030 Lincoln Highway.

​In recent years, Dandy Inn has drawn crowds and attention through various events such as its warm weather season Wednesday evening classic car shows and very well attended St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, carrying on with an Irish décor and theme but not confining its customers to choices involving that type of cuisine. The business has been a perennial participant in the annual Midwest WingFest, garnering awards there on more than one occasion.

​The announcement of the closing which stunned many was posted on the business’ Facebook page and reads as follows:

“For 40 years now. Dandy Inn has been the local hangout in Fairview Heights for those looking for a fun family friendly restaurant/bar. We have been blessed by so many great regulars and friends over the years. We truly appreciate every single person that has walked through our doors and have supported us over the years!”

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that we will be closing our doors. Our last day open to the public will be on Sunday, January 15, 2017. So for the remaining time, please stop in, say hello, grab one last cold one, get an order of your favorite wings and enjoy the Dandy experience with us!

“It has been an amazing journey all of these years in business! We have made so many friends and have seen a generation of young men and woman who started to come in with their parents now bringing in their own little kids! There have been so many wonderful memories that we all will treasure and it’s been our sincere pleasure to serve you.

Thank you to all of our customers, regulars, friends, family, employees and the City of Fairview Heights!”