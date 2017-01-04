Lady Indians Go 2-2 At Mascoutah Tournament; Lose to Breese Central in Consolation Title

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – Even though an inexperienced Lady Indians’ basketball squad got drubbed by Okawville and Breese Central at the beginning and end of the 39th Mascoutah Girls’ Classic, last week, they continue to play hard and picked up needed wins over Riverview Gardens and Cahokia.

In the Consolation final, Central pulled away from Mascoutah in the second half to post a 39-26 victory, last Thursday afternoon.

To get there, the Lady Indians won a wild, overtime affair against Cahokia, 45-40, Wednesday night.

They opened consolation, Wednesday morning, with 51-46 victory over Riverview Gardens.

Mascoutah opened the tournament, last Tuesday, with a 57-31 loss to Okawville, falling behind 26-6 after the first period.

Central held Mascoutah to just four, first-half points, jumping out 11-4. In the first half freshman Maiah Kelly banked in a three-pointer at 1:04, and junior Danee Strong hit a free throw with just 49 seconds left before halftime.

In the third period senior Erin Brooks hit a shot at 2:56, and classmate Daisha Davis drilled back-to-back buckets to pull Mascoutah to within nine points at 1:33. But the Cougars scored the last five points of the quarter.

The fourth quarter proved to be the Lady Indians’ best production, scoring 14 points, as Amaya Keeling tallied five, and Brooks added four.

Mascoutah lost a 31-27 third-period lead to Cahokia, which forced the game into overtime with an 11-7 fourth quarter. In overtime, Brooks and Strong made free throws, and Davis swished a three-pointer. For the game, Keeling, Davis, and Strong scored 12 points apiece.

The Lady Indians jumped out on Cahokia, 7-4, as Keeling made three free throws, and Davis and Brooks recorded a bucket.

The Comanches responded with an 11-6 second period, but Mascoutah came back with an 11-8 advantage in the third quarter, as Keeling tallied seven points.

Strong made five, vital points in the fourth quarter to force the game into overtime.

After the blowout loss to Okawville in the opener, Mascoutah outscored Riverview Gardens in the second half, 29-19, to prevail by five points.

Junior Amaya Keeling took over the game after intermission, scoring 13 points of a team-high 21. In the third period, Keeling preserved Mascoutah’s five-point lead with three driving layups and two free throws.

“This was a game that was do-or-die,” Mascoutah Coach Bec Harris said. “It told us where we are at, and the things we need to work on. We looked at it as a must-win, and they got the job done. Amaya stepped up and took care of business – that’s what we need from one of our leaders.

“It was about maintaining the lead; it’s a learning curve. When you have a team put away in the fourth quarter, now it’s time to be strong with the basketball – to understand that you have the lead and make them chase you. We don’t have to score; just take care of the ball. Just run the plays and have ball movement. Hopefully, they learned a lot from this game.”

Down the stretch, Keeling made two big drives, and Kelly added a bucket and two free throws.

In a 13-10, first period, Keeling, Davis, and Katherine Hilbing scored three apiece. The Lady Indians made it, 27-22 at halftime, as Keeling tallied five points and senor Erin Brooks added four in the second quarter.

Trailing 36-17 at halftime, the Lady Indians let Okawville reel off a 20-7, third-period run that allowed the Rockets to play subs the rest of the way.

In the first quarter, senior Daisha Davis (seven total) scored five of Mascoutah’s six points, canning a three-pointer and a deuce.

Okawville’s Madison Hackstadt, who scored a game-high 24 points, hammered the Indians with nine, first-period points. Teammate Kate Lohman (13 total) added eight points in the first quarter.

Kelly paced Mascoutah with five points in the second period on a three-pointer and a drive to the bucket. Strong led the Lady Indians with eight points – two inside buckets in the third quarter.

Mascoutah, 4-11, hosts Civic Memorial, Thursday.