New Police Chief Takes Oath of Office

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

MASCOUTAH – Scott Waldrup was sworn in as the new Mascoutah Police Chief during the City’s first council meeting of 2017.

The oath was administered by Mascoutah City Clerk Kari Haas. In attendance for the ceremony was Waldrup’s family, friends, and officers from the Mascoutah Police Department.

“This is a great honor for me to serve the citizens of Mascoutah,” said Waldrup. His first day in office was Jan. 3.

Scott Waldrup, 52, was a captain and the second-highest ranked officer in the Alton Police Department. He was chosen to fill the Mascoutah Police Chief position following the retirement of Bruce Fleshren.

The selection of the police chief was made by the Mascoutah City Manager Cody Hawkins, and did not need approval by the city council.

The second item on Monday evening’s council agenda included approval of an ordinance vacating E. Green Street between N. John Street and N. Independence Street (the road separating Holy Childhood Church and Holy Childhood School).

Father Paul Wienhoff, Pastor of Holy Childhood Church requested the ordinance.

According to a letter from Father Paul, “Vacating the street will allow us to eliminate the chance of a tragic accident ever occurring during one of those crossings or while children are playing in our school yard.”

The City will continue to maintain utilities and an easement at this location. Hawkins said that Holy Childhood would take over maintenance of the street.

The east portion of the road will be blocked off; the other end open for Holy Childhood School teachers and staff.