Six Caseyville Township Board Seats Being Contested in April Election

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs

​Incumbent Caseyville Township Supervisor Bruce Canty is being challenged by board of trustees’ member Rick Donovan and all four seats on that board are being contested in the election set for this April 4 as a result of candidate petition filings prior to the deadline last month.

​Incumbent Caseyville Township Highway Commissioner John Waldron is facing opposition in the same election from the previous holder of that office, Michael “Dale” Black of Caseyville, who Waldron defeated for the seat in 2013.

​The only incumbent running for election to another four-year term on the township board is Jim Lemansky Sr. Along with him, the others seeking a seat on the board are Claude Cable, John Wilson, Justin Renner, Tom Green, Justin Gough, Montica Casey-Watt and Linda Hoppe. Incumbents Don Chrismore and Dorothy Moody are not seeking reelection.

Incumbent Town Clerk David Jacknewitz is running without opposition. There were no petitions filed for the office of township assessor which is currently held by John Driscoll.

​To gain a position on the ballot, candidates had to obtain the signatures of a certain number of township residents, based upon a percentage of votes cast in the last election at this level, then submit those petitions before the morning of Monday, December 19.

​This board of trustees meets three times each month at 7 p.m. at the Caseyville Township building at 10001 Bunkum Road. The meetings on the first and third Thursday evenings are set aside to discuss business related to the township’s sewage treatment system which services most of the residents of Fairview Heights and on the second Thursday of each month, other township business is discussed.