Tim Grimm & Family Band Concert To Be Held at Espenschied Chapel

MASCOUTAH – Tim Grimm & Family Band will hold a concert at Mascoutah’s Espenschied Chapel on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

The Espenschied Chapel is located at 317 County Road in Mascoutah, just north of Mascoutah High School.

Advance tickets are $12 and available at the Bee Hollow Market, 217 E. Main Mascoutah; $15 at door.

Tim Grimm’s song Woody’s Landlord was the #1 song on Folk Radio nationally in October 2016.

Tim Grimm is a bit of a Rennaisance man in the performing arts world. He has for the past 15 years, blended his love for songwriting, travel, and the storytelling of acting (theatre, film and television). The Turning Point, produced the #1 song on Folk radio in 2014– King Of The Folksingers. It was a particularly gratifying honor, given the song is a tribute to Tim’s friend and musical icon, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott.

Tim Grimm is an award-winning songwriter, and actor on stage and screen. In the late 1990s, Tim left Hollywood and a successful acting career (co-starring for two seasons in the NBC drama, Reasonable Doubts and in several films), to focus his life on his family and his art. He grew up in the woods and small town settings of southern Indiana, son of schoolteachers and grandson of farmers, and his return home was a conscious choice to live a life of significance rather than one of “success’. He now lives with his wife and sons on an 80 acre farm close to where he grew up.

Tim’s songs are full of the rural rumblings that have shaped his life—rich with descriptive details, and sung with warmth and intimacy—recognizing the inextinguishable national romance with the idea of the family farm and the vanishing landscape of rural America.

Tim has performed in theatres and coffeehouses around the United States, as well as the Kerrville Folk Festival, Wildflower Festival, Fox Valley, the Pawtucket Arts Festival, the Indiana Festival at Conner Prairie and each September he hosts the Driftwood Valley Music Festival in Indiana. He has filmed major motion pictures, including The Express, with Dennis Quaid, and Public Enemies, with Johnny Depp and Christian Bale.

Espenschied Chapel was built at the bequest of a generous local family in the 1920s. The Chapel fell out of use in the 1950s, as funeral homes made memorial services available. The Chapel stood empty for nearly 50 years and the ravages of time took their toll on the building. The building was scheduled to be demolished, but through volunteer efforts and donations the Chapel was saved in 1999. Now the Chapel is restored and serves as a non-denominational cultural center and venue for concerts and exhibits.

For information, check www.espenschiedchapel.org, or call 566-7425 or espenschiedchapel@mac.com.