Five Honorees Inducted Into Athletics Hall of Fame

Mascoutah High School inducted five elite alumni into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening, Jan. 6, in the high school gymnasium.

The honorees included: Chris Crowder, Carol Schneider, Kyle Williams, Bonnie (Norrenberns) Hightower, and Jim Knott.

Each inductee received a unique Hall of Fame coin, and each will have a personalized biography plate in the Hall of Fame located in the hallway on the west side of the gymnasium.

Chris Crowder

Chris Crowder. Chris burst onto the scene at MHS the fall of his freshman year, when he became one of the few 9th graders to ever start in a varsity football game for the Indians.

His career took off from there as he became one of the most exciting football players to watch, in the history of our school.

Crowder’s most dominant season came his Junior year as he rushed for 1300 yards and 17 touchdowns along side his teammate and another 1000 yard rusher, Torrence Brown. Chris led the 1990 football team to the quarter finals of the state playoffs and to an upset victory over perennial state power, Sacred heart Griffin.

As a Senior, Chris rushed for over 800 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in a season shortened by a teachers strike. Overall, Chris became the most prolific rusher in school history, and made some of the most remarkable runs you will ever see on the football field.

Crowder became a 2 Time All Mississippi Valley and All Area player on both sides of the football and was an All State selection as a Senior. Chris also excelled in Basketball and in Baseball where he was an All-State outfielder as a Senior.

Chris went on to accept a football scholarship to Indiana State University where he was a 3 year letterman as a safety and linebacker.

Carol Schneider

If you were one of the fortunate individuals that ever had the good fortune of seeing Carol run, you witnessed one of the greatest athletes to ever walk the halls at Mascoutah High School.

Carol quickly took the track and field scene by storm as a freshman at MHS, competing in multiple track and field events. She was a multiple sport athlete, putting together remarkable careers in volleyball and field hockey, but it was on the track where Carol would have a record setting career and make a name for herself as one of the great athletes in the entire state and nation.

Carol was the recipient of the Outstanding track Athlete Award at MHS all four years that she was in high school. She accomplished a great deal on the track and won several races and titles, the greatest achievement being her Runner Up Finish in the 800 meters at the IHSA State Track meet her senior year.

Carol still holds school records in the 400 meters, 800 meters, and the 1600 meters, and was a part of two relay teams that still hold school records as well.

In her final Junior Olympics Championship Track meet, she was named the overall MVP. The runner up for that same award that year was a young lady by the name Jackie Joyner.

Carol earned a scholarship to Western Illinois University where she was able to continue her love for running.

Carol defined excellence, both as an athlete and as a person, and will always be remembered by her will, and determination to be great.

Kyle Williams

Mascoutah High School has had several individual athletes accomplish great things in their respective careers, but very few have accomplished on the State level as frequently as Kyle. After winning a State Title as a 103 pound Freshman in South Dakota, Kyle transferred to Mascoutah where he ​quickly became one of the area’s best on the mat.

As a sophomore in 2006, Kyle compiled a record of 42-2, culminating with a 4th place finish in the 119 pound division at the IHSA State Finals. He continued to have success as a Junior going 46-4 at 130 pounds and finishing 4th once again at the State Finals.

His high school career fished with a 42-3 record as a Senior and a 3rd place finish at the State Finals. Kyle’s High School career ended with an amazing 165 wins against only 11 defeats.

Kyle went on to wrestle at McKendree University where he became a four-time All American, including a 7th place finish at the 2013 NCAA Division 2 Championships.

Kyle is the only four times state placer in school history and one of the best ever seen at MHS in any division.

Bonnie Hightower

When it comes to recognizing the truly elite athletes in MHS history, Bonnie Norrenberns Hightower certainly needs to be a part of that discussion. Bonnie was a tremendous three sport start at MHS competing at a very high level in Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball.

On the Volleyball court is where Bonnie began making a name for herself, winning a varsity letter as a freshman and beginning a career that would be highly decorated. In volleyball, Bonnie was the team MVP three times and was selected as a member of the ALL MVC and all area teams as a Junior and a Senior.

In Basketball, Bonnie lettered three consecutive years and was selected as and All-Area Player in both 1978 and 1979. On the Softball field, she was equally impressive winning varsity letters three times and hit a whopping .514 with 27 Runs batted In as a Senior, she was selected to the All Area Softball team in both 1978 and 1979. Bonnie went on to be named the first ever recipient of the Outstanding Althletic Achievement Award at Mascoutah High School in 1979. She was also named a St. Louis Post Dispatch Scholar Athlete that same year.

Bonnie accepted a scholarship to play volleyball at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where she went on to have a terrific career as well. In 2016, she was inducted into the SIUC Saluki Athletic Hall of Fame.

Jim Knott

Every great athletic program has an effective leader. Jim Knott took over the athletic program at MHS in 1972. Throughout his 25 years as the leader of athletics at Mascoutah, Jim was able to experience success at every level including overseeing the 1979 Football State Championship. Jim was known as an honest, fair leader who promoted winning through hard work and high expectations.

Jim is credited with starting three new athletic programs in Girls Basketball, Bowling, and Soccer. He also started the Senior recreation program at MHS which gives students the opportunity to learn about indoor and outdoor leisurely activities. This program is still in place today.

He also had tremendous success as the head Golf Coach at MHS for several years. With Jim at the helm, the Indians won three MVC Titles, and made two team State Finals appearances, finishing 12th in 1994 and 8th in 1995.

In 1997, Jim retired and became the PGA Golf Professional at Far Oaks Country Club. He continued to teach and influence even in retirement.

Sadly, Jim left us all in 2009, but his passion and his legacy will live on forever at Mascoutah High School. On behalf of Jim and his family, his daughter Jodi was present to accept the award on Jim’s behalf.

As stated during the awards presentation, “Fans, there are three words at the bottom of the Hall of Fame Wall in the west hallway. They are: PRIDE, TRADITION, and EXCELLENCE. Our inductees this evening defined all of those words with their incredible careers as Mascoutah Indians. It is our distinct honor to present to you , the Mascoutah Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017.”