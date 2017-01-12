Hakanson Receives Key To The City

By Pamela Rensing

Former Mascoutah Senior Center Director Sandra Hakanson lives in O’Fallon but says she always felt adopted by Mascoutah. Mayor Jerry Daugherty made that adoption official by presenting her with the Key to the City during her retirement ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“You are a great inspiration to everyone,” said Daugherty. “You brought tremendous growth and new programs to the Center. You will never be forgotten.

“On behalf of the City and the residents of Mascoutah, I would like to present you with the Key to the City.”

Hakanson served as director at the Mascoutah Senior Center since 2005. During those years, a multitude of programs emerged as well as specialty awards and grants earned.

Sharon Connor, representing the Mascoutah Senior Services Program, presented Hakanson with a plaque noting her dedication to the Center.

“Sandra’s programs emphasized the mind, body, and spirit of individuals at the Center,” said Conner.

Lloyd Cauley, president of the Senior Center Board, told those gathered, “Sandra has done an outstanding job throughout the years. She is a legacy and we love her.”

Jim Connor, representing the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce, thanked Hakanson for not only her service to the Center, but to the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce.

Lynette Jones, representing the residents who regularly attend the Senior Center, presented Hakanson with three special, and very entertaining, photos of the group.

Each photo showed a group of residents in housecoats, curlers, no make-up, and pajamas. “We wanted you to remember us as we really are,” Jones laughed.

Hakanson told well-wishers that she was overwhelmed at the turn-out and for their kind words. “To be honest, I thought my next big gathering would be at Moll Funeral Home. I’m so glad that is not the case,” she joked.

Replacing Hakanson is new director Katie Stein. “I am leaving you (the Center) in very good hands,” said Hakanson. “I never dreamed we would be so fortunate as to find someone as wonderful as Katie.

“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for making me feel so loved.”