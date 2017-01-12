Mascoutah High School Announces Illinois State Scholars

Mascoutah High School Principal Mrs. Sandra Jouglard is pleased to announce that 25 Mascoutah High School students from the graduating class of 2017 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state agency committed to helping make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this prestigious recognition annually to top Illinois high school students. This year, approximately 19,300 exceptional honorees join the other top state students honored for their academic achievements since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors from 765 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.

“We are very proud of our students and their achievement. Results of this kind certainly reflect well on our district as a whole, and the efforts we make to educate all students,” stated Dr. Craig Fiegel, Superintendent of the Mascoutah School District.

The following Mascoutah High School students were named 2017-18 Illinois State Scholars: Lacey Albers, Lauren Avants, Meghan Bibb, Noah Blakely, Chandler Collins, Melanie Cozzi, Maya Everts, Ellen Filkins, Victoria Fimple, Danielle Hernandez, Daustin Hooelscher, Sydney Hornitschek, Gabriel Hulliung, William Knowles, Nicholas Marsh, Gabrielle Moll, Noah Mostoller, Rebecca Postula, Taylor Recuero, Jonathan Renner, Walter Siemsglusz, Hannah Tucker, Lauren Vaughan, Estela Williams, and Julian Williams.

“I applaud all of the 2017-18 state scholars for their hard work and outstanding academic performance,” said Eric Zarnikow, ISAC executive director. “Students have a lot to contend with as they move through high school—from increased testing to extracurricular activities to highly competitive college admissions. Kudos to these students and also to the teachers, parents, coaches and other mentors who contributed to their success and helped them navigate a path towards college and career success.”

While State Scholar recognition does not include a monetary prize, students receive congratulatory letters from ISAC as well as personalized Certificates of Achievement sent to each high school for distribution. A list of current Illinois State Scholars can also be found on ISAC’s website.

Students are urged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible, if they haven’t already. The 2017-18 FAFSA, which became available on October 1, 2016, determines eligibility for federal and state aid. ISAC offers free financial aid and college access events to assist students and families with the college-going process. Students can also visit the ISAC Student Portal for college planning, financial aid and financial literacy information and free tools, as well as information on how to contact the ISACorps, a group of recent college graduates who act as near-peer mentors, for one-on-one assistance and mentoring. Students can also get answers to their college-going and financial aid questions sent directly to their phones by signing up for ISAC College Q&A, ISAC’s free text messaging service. Visit the ISAC Student Portal for more information at www.isac.org/studentportal.