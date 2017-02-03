Gateway Motorsports Park to host hiring fair February 11

Seasonal and part-time positions available in many departments

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois will host a hiring fair on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to noon in the speedway’s infield media center.

A number of seasonal and part-time positions are available, including: Gateway Kartplex staff, ticketing, street team, drag strip crew, tech inspectors, internships, ushers, guest services staff, maintenance, grounds keeping, traffic and parking, fire and safety personnel and emergency medical personnel.

All candidates must be able to furnish three personal references and pass a background check and drug test.

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.