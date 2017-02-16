Clinton County Electric Cooperative Wins Statewide Safety Award

Clinton County Electric Cooperative, Inc., Breese, was one of six cooperatives in the state awarded a safety leadership award at the 2017 Association of Illinois Electric Cooperative’s Safety Supervisory Technical Conference held at the Decatur Hotel & Conference Center Jan. 31, and Feb. 1-2. In the past, safety awards were given based on the lowest number of lost time accidents. Based on recommendations from the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), these safety awards are now presented more on proactive safety practices that improve the safety culture within the cooperative.

“The award is based on adopting best practices, not just a low number of lost time accidents,” says Jim Miles, Manager of Safety and Loss Control for the AIEC. “The idea is to encourage sharing of near miss incidents, engage all employees and improve the safety culture by rewarding what is being done right; not penalizing when a lost time accident happens. These co-ops were judged to be following those best practices and proactively improving their safety culture.”

Clinton County Electric Cooperative serves more than 5,981 meters over 1,056 miles of line in parts of Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Marion, St. Clair and Washington counties. For more information visit www.cceci.com. Clinton County Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.