St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Cardinal Glennon Celebrate Telemedicine Program Partnership with Ribbon-Cutting

Leaders from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and the Hospital Sisters Health System celebrate the new telemedicine program in the Women & Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese with a ribbon-cutting on Monday, February 20. Taking part in the ceremony are (from left): SSM Health System Vice President Kathy Kuhlenbeck, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital President and CEO Stephen Burghart, HSHS Southern Illinois Division President and CEO James Dover, Hospital Sisters Health System President and CEO Mary Starmann-Harrison, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Chief Nursing Officer Helen Essenpreis.

BREESE – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, in partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, celebrated their new neonatal care telemedicine partnership with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony and demonstration on February 20 in St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Women and Infants Center.

A combination of pediatric care and information technology, this neonatal care program is a consultative telemedicine service that brings the expertise of the SLUCare neonatologists at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon directly to partnering hospitals. By using enhanced video and audio technology, neonatal patients are able to receive immediate, real-time, remote consultation and evaluations, reducing the need for a transfer to Cardinal Glennon.

While patients may have to travel to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon for additional care, initial diagnosis and treatment can be provided to a patient at HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese, close to home.

“This is an exciting time in health care as telemedicine provides the opportunity for those in more rural settings to receive advanced services close to their home,” said Mary Starmann-Harrison, President and CEO, HSHS. “For those difficult incidents where a neonatologist is needed to provide evaluation and consultation, this new collaboration with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon allows that to happen without the family having to leave Breese. This consultative telemedicine service offers additional support for our local ministry colleagues who are providing exceptional care at the bedside every day.”

“New technologies like telemedicine and high-resolution imaging allows St. Joseph’s Hospital to provide options that were once found only in urban medical centers,” said James Dover, President and CEO, HSHS Southern Illinois Division. “These services would not be possible without the collaboration with a health care provider like SSM Health Cardinal Glennon committed to providing specialized, exceptional, compassionate care to children and their families.”

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with HSHS here at St. Joseph’s,” said Steven Burghart, President, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. “This enhanced technology brings the expertise and compassion of our SLUCare neonatologists, enhancing the care available to the families in the surrounding communities.”

Other telemedicine services available at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese include level II ultrasounds for high risk pregnancies, tele-stroke technology in the emergency room, and a recent addition, telemedicine pediatric care in the emergency room.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, visit St. Joseph’s web site at stjoebreese.com. For more information about SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, visit their web site at cardinalglennon.com.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.