Graf Grabs Third-Place at St. Louis Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI – Mascoutah High School Tennis player, Andy Graf, came within two points of making it to the finals of the St. Louis 18 Futures Qualifier, last Friday-Saturday.

Tied 9-9 in the semi-final, third-set tiebreaker against second-seeded Aaron Umen of St. Louis, Graf could not pull out the final two points, as Umen ripped two deep winners and prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

In the finals Umen lost to top-seeded Blaise Fagan of Kirkwood Missouri, 6-4, 2-6, 11-4.

In the third-place match, Graf easily bested Christian Cowulich of Belleville, 6-0, 6-2.

Mascoutah’s top singles’ player opened the tournament with a bye and then a 6-0, 6-1 victory over David Abilez of Ballwin.

The Indians recently opened their 2017 season, so Graf will not participate in USTA tournaments until June.