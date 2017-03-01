Two More Destinations Added as MidAmerica Growth Continues

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Clair County to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have been added and will begin in May of this year, according to an announcement Tuesday morning by officials from Allegiant, the passenger carrier serving this location.

Beginning May 26, non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach will start on a seasonal basis and the trips to Fort Lauderdale will include year-round service starting on May 17, also direct from here to there.

This brings the total number of flights per week leaving MidAmerica to 25 and the destinations now up to eight, six of them connected to Florida plus Las Vegas, Nevada. This addition of the two new destinations means MidAmerica is the lead location in Illinois for Allegiant’s service.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern expressed his excitement over the announcement by commenting, “The destinations (served by MidAmerica) are incredible, and with the inclusion of Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale, the region’s air service offerings continue to grow at great value. Just considering the free parking for a four-day trip can save travelers over $100 in most cases.”

“MidAmerica provides the airline industry an extremely cost-effective way for airlines to grow their business as well as giving people across this region more destinations to enjoy with the non-stop service.”

These latest additions to Allegiant’s service from the airport located at Interstate 64 and Illinois Route 4 come not long after an extended period of unprecedented growth of the flights from there that has included a 40 per cent increase in passenger boardings from January 2016 to the present time.

Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice-president of commercial service, commented, “We’re very excited to add two more non-stop destinations to our service at MidAmerica. We’re happy to provide local travelers with even more convenient options while they’re planning their sunny vacations.”

Introductory fares as low as $49 for flights to Myrtle Beach and $55 to Fort Lauderdale will be available to the public starting this Friday, March 3.

Tim Cantwell, director of Mid America St. Louis Airport, is another one who shares in the enthusiasm about this development concerning the facility, “There’s no question that travelers from across the region are finding some great options for hassle-free, affordable travel to a range of terrific destinations from right here at MidAmerica.”

“As Allegiant continues to grow its presence here with direct flights to these additional popular vacation locations, we believe demand will continue to accelerate and this exciting growth trend will continue.”