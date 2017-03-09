Farmers Insurance Partners with Jim’s Formal Wear to Donate Suits for Soldiers

Farmers Insurance®, an organization with a longstanding commitment to helping the military that was founded by two World War I veterans in 1928, is celebrating the collection of hundreds of suits and pieces of business attire to help active duty personnel who have served our country while they transition to the civilian workforce.

In addition to the items collected throughout the insurer’s national ‘Suits for Soldiers’ campaign, which culminated in the collection of more than 70,000 articles of clothing countrywide, Jim’s Formal Wear is single-handedly donated 550 suits at a special event on Wednesday, March 1 at Farmers Insurance, Cheryl Parkin Agency, in Trenton.

Jim’s Formal Wear is a family-owned business that was founded in Trenton and takes pride in serving over 5,000 menswear stores, bridal shops, and other formalwear-related retailers throughout the country.

“Throughout our 50-year history, charitable giving has always been important to our company,” said Steve Davis, President and CEO of Jim’s Formal Wear. “It is amazing to be able to give back to our community and specifically our military.”

The suits collected by Parkin and Jim’s Formal Wear were donated to benefit the Welcome Home Warrior Summit, a veteran expo that brings together a number of resources for Veterans, Guardsmen and Reservists and is taking place April 7 and 8 in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.stlouis.va.gov or www.facebook.com/VAStLouis.

“Suits for Soldiers is a campaign which I personally care deeply about and represents my company’s commitment to veterans,” said Parkin. “We all have a chance to contribute and have a real impact on someone else’s life.”

More than one million military personnel will make the transition from the military in the next couple of years, according to the Department of Defense office of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, and many of these veterans may not own appropriate business attire to go to networking events, interviews or even to work. Farmers launched Suits for Soldiers nationally in October of 2016 with the goal of collecting 50,000 items that can help create an easier transition for veterans into the civilian workforce. The total now exceeds 70,000 pieces of attire.

Visit www.agents.farmers.com to find the nearest Farmers Insurance agent. Veterans can visit www.farmers.com/careers/veterans-resources/ for additional resources to aid in the transition to the civilian workforce.

The Farmers Insurance – Cheryl Parkin Agency is located at 9 W Broadway in Trenton.

