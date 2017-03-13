Special Olympics Athletes to Compete in “Clash of the Borders” Special Olympics Soccer Competition

BELLEVILLE – Approximately 200-400 Southern Illinois and St. Louis regional Special Olympics athletes will participate in the “Clash of the Borders” Special Olympics soccer competition. The “Clash of the Borders” Special Olympics Soccer Competition will be held on March 26 at the Belle Clair Soccer Fields in Belleville, Illinois The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Each team will play three games of soccer during the game against opponents from the opposite state to promote the sport of soccer and spirit de corp. The Belle Clair Soccer Fields is located at 2842 Centreville Avenue in Belleville, Illinois. Teams will gain valuable experience in their preparation for regional and state soccer games.

The tournament has great support with the local college communities. Southern Illinois Edwardsville Lady Cougars will be the referees for all the games. Grenville College will be offering additional soccer training and camps throughout the day. Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) girls’ soccer program will be acting as local ambassadors.

The local soccer community has also jumped on board to offer their support for the tournament. The Metro East Legacy Soccer Club based out of the Belle Clair fields has several of their competitive teams acting as ball girls/boys for the teams. They are taking care of all the field arrangements and will be on hand to assure a great time by all.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization that offers year-round sports training and competition in 19 Olympic-style sports for more than 22,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state. The regional office will be holding training sessions for volunteers and coaches who wish to support Special Olympics in the future. For more information about this event, Special Olympics Illinois, or ways you can get involved please visit the website at www.soill.org or call the Southern Regional Office at (618) 654-6680.

To learn more, please contact Rich Crothers at richardcrothers@charter.net.