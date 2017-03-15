Yard Waste Drop Off Site To Open

The Mascoutah Yard Waste Drop Off Site will reopen on Saturday, March 18th (weather depending). The City was able to meet with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on March 14th and obtained permission to reopen the site. In order to keep the site open the City will have to maintain the facility under some new conditions. No bags of any type will be allowed to be dropped off, residents must empty the bags and remove them from the site. In addition, yard waste must be dropped off in the proper designated locations. The City will also be making some improvements to the access of the facility in the near future so the site can be monitored for proper use. Until these improvements can be made we are asking residents to help self-monitor the site so that the facility can remain open and in compliance with IDNR. Please remember this facility is only for the use of Mascoutah residents, if you see violations please write down any information you can gather and report it to City Hall.