James Krummrich Promoted to Police Department Lieutenant

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Fairview Heights Police Department Sergeant James Krummrich was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and sworn in for his new position by City Clerk Karen Kaufhold at a ceremony held Tuesday, March 7, one of two promotions formally implemented that evening, prior to the regular meeting of the city council.

A 33-year employee of the City of Fairview Heights, Krummrich began his work for the municipality with two years as a laborer in the Parks and Recreation Department then moved over to the Public Works Department Streets Division for 11 years before choosing to pursue a career in law enforcement and joining the police department as a patrolman in 1996.

After 12 years of dedicated duty in that position, Krummrich was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2008 and served in that capacity since his promotion to lieutenant this month.

The son of the late Vernon Krummrich, who served as an alderman in Fairview Heights, and Marcia Gehlhausen, who was present at the swearing-in ceremony, Krummrich has a broad range of experience in many facets of his work as a police officer.

Along with serving as a patrolman, he has been a field training officer, taking newly-hired officers out on the street to show them different aspects of the job, an officer in charge and an agent, for two years, with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force during which time he was a squad leader for one year.

During his four years as a juvenile detective in Fairview Heights, Krummrich was an officer in charge of investigations, served on the St. Clair County Youth Diversion Board, conducted several related sex crime investigations and is one of the very few who attained the status of certified forensic interviewer of children, according to Chief of Police Nick Gailius, a very important position involving how to talk to children concerning crime related matters in a way that is approved by the court system.

As a four-year member of the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad, Krummrich will be rejoining this unit as a deputy report officer this month. The case squad, as Gailius explained, is a group of highly trained police investigators from this region who are called to work together when a homicide occurs.

Currently a member of the Illinois Attorney General’s Child Death Task Force, Krummrich has been an instructor at the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy in Belleville for 12 years, specializing in patrol procedures, auto theft, in-progress crimes and vehicle stops.

A graduate of Grant Middle School in Fairview Heights and Belleville East High School, Krummrich recently attended the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers’ course at the University of Louisville where, Gailius said, he “came through with flying colors. We’re very proud of the work he did down there.”

Krummrich holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Belleville Area College, now known as Southwestern Illinois College, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Louis University with a minor in psychology.

Gailius had additional praise for Krummrich as a result of his community involvement which has included officiating or coaching youth sports including basketball at Grant, soccer at Holy Trinity Catholic School and baseball in the local Khoury League.

The father of four children who attend local schools, Krummrich and his wife Jackie have been married for 28 years. In his spare time, he likes to water ski and go boating along with attending baseball games to, according to Gailius, see the Chicago Cubs play.

Along with his three sons and young daughter, those present to share in the enjoyment of the moment of Krummrich’s promotion included spouse Jackie, his mother, brother Steve and Aunt Betty Martz.

This promotion was particularly significant for Gailius, the chief told the overflow crowd at the swearing-in, because he and Krummrich grew up only about six houses apart from each other in Fairview Heights and have been acquainted “literally since the days we were born.”

Krummrich’s promotion fills a position left open as a result of the retirement of Lieutenant Michael Hoguet in January. James Mason is moving into Krummrich’s vacated sergeant position and Dylan Carr has been hired to fill the patrolman role formerly held by Mason.