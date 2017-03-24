Bowden Withdraws From City Council Race

Dr. David Bowden has notified the Mascoutah Herald that he is withdrawing from the election to be held April 4. Dowden was running for one of the two-open seats on the city council. Current candidates are incumbent Pat McMahan, Walter Battas, Richard Fuess, and Michael Baker. Current councilman Ben Grodeon did not seek re-election.

As of press time on Tuesday, Mascoutah City Clerk Kari Haas and election officials in St. Clair County had not been notified by Bowden regarding his decision.

If he does not officially withdraw from the race, votes cast for Bowden will still be counted. If he should win a seat on the council, he would have to be sworn into office in May, and then immediately resign from office. The city council would then appoint another councilman of their choice.

Unfortunately, the St. Clair County election ballots have been printed and delivered to area news agency. Dr. Bowden’s name is printed on the ballot.

The letter emailed to the Herald reads:

“To my fellow residents of Mascoutah,

My deep involvement and care that I have for our community compelled me to contribute further by running for city council. I have realized since I first decided to run for office that my time has been spread thin between operating my practice in town (Back & Neck Care Clinic, LLC), teaching at McKendree University and SWIC, my involvement and leadership in the Mascoutah Rotary Club, and my duties as a husband and father. Mascoutah deserves a councilmember able to dedicate an appropriate amount of time deserving of the position. Therefore, I am withdrawing myself from consideration for the position.

I thank all of those who I have spoken with that have considered voting for me.

We have some quality candidates running for city council. I encourage you all to reach out to them to make an informed decision for your vote.

I look forward to continue serving the city of Mascoutah through providing conservative health care, educating college students in the health sciences, volunteering for Mascoutah Rotary Club, and donating to many local causes.

Mascoutah has a bright future with a phenomenal school district and an expanding business district all while maintaining a small town atmosphere. Our first responders are amazing and our linemen are top notch. We are truly blessed to live in this community.

Thank you all and God Bless!

Dr. David Bowden II, DC”