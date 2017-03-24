Global Awareness Week at McKendree Starts March 30

LEBANON – International issues, other cultures and current events are the focus of Global Awareness Week activities and discussions at McKendree University, beginning March 30. Organized by the Center for Faith and Spirituality and the Lyn Huxford Center for Community Service, events presented by several departments and student organizations. Many are open to the public. Highlights will include:

Tuesday, March 30 to Saturday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 2, 2:30 p.m.: “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later,” presented by the Theatre Department, examines how a community has changed a decade after the hate crime murder of a Wyoming college student.

Saturday, April 1: 5K Color Run, 8:30 a.m., inspired by a colorful Hindu celebration that heralds the arrival of spring. Sign up at eventbrite.com.

Monday, April 3: Presentation on human trafficking by the International Institute in Piper Academic Center (PAC), and food trucks on the quad, noon; study abroad presentation, PAC 222, 4 p.m.; salsa lessons and dance party on the quad, 5 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4: Fair trade sale in PAC and international food sampling in the Lair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; presentation on “Gang Violence in Latin America and the USA,” PAC 222, 11 a.m.; Holocaust remembrance tree planting on the front lawn, noon; presentation on “Tanzania: Who is My Neighbor?” PAC 222, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5: Haiti disaster relief for In His Hands Outreach, PAC foyer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; student perspectives on global poverty, PAC 222, noon; Interfaith-sponsored Seder meal, Circuit Riders Room in Bothwell Chapel, 5 p.m. ($5; reservations required).

Thursday, April 6: “Why Wrap: Exploring Sacred Head Coverings,” PAC foyer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; native drumming in Eisenmeyer Hall, noon; “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: The Questions We Ask, the Answers We Seek, the World We Serve,” keynote speaker Danielle Harrison, Bothwell Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7: Haiti disaster relief for In His Hands Outreach, PAC foyer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; “When a White Pastor from Alabama and a Queer Indian from Atlanta Meet at a Bar,” discussion in PAC 222, 1 p.m.; Russian foreign policy discussion, PAC 222, 1 p.m.; Global Youth Service Day.