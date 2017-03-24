Grizzlies Add Four New Players to Their 2017 Roster

SAUGET – Pitchers Javier Reynoso and Jake Guilianelli, Catcher Louis Ianotti and Infielder Robert Garza will all be making their way to the Tryout Camp on Thursday, April 27th at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Reynoso, a left-handed pitcher from Tampa, Florida, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 23rd round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Before heading into the minor leagues, Reynoso played two years of college baseball at Coastal Carolina University and Middle Georgia State University. During his time at these schools, he posted an 8-4 record with a 3.21 ERA.

Garza also brings in some professional baseball experience after spending one year with the Ottawa Champions out of the Can-Am League. Garza played college ball at Texas Southern University where he hit .243 and drove in 25 runs in 46 games during his final collegiate season.

Guilianelli is entering his first season of professional baseball after spending two years with William Woods College in Fulton, MO. In his final season with the Owls, Guilianelli posted a 5-2 record with a 2.72 ERA. He also recorded 37 strikeouts during his 2016 campaign.

Ianotti, also a rookie in pro ball, graduated from Quinnipiac University where he was a consistent threat at the plate, holding a .288 batting average in 106 games played. He also excelled behind the plate with a career .983 fielding percentage.

The Grizzlies’ Opening Day will be on May 12 against Florence Freedom. First pitch will come at 7:05 pm. For tickets and more information, call the box office at 618-337-3000 or CLICK HERE! ­

ABOUT THE GATEWAY GRIZZLIES: The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 100-yards from I255 (10 minutes from downtown St. Louis). The Grizzlies offer baseball fans entertainment, the likes of which are difficult to find – affordable, family, fun in a comfortable ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. For tickets or general information please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call 618.337.3000.