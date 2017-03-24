Junker Nabs 9th in 100 Backstroke at IHSA Swim Meet

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

In the last month, MHS Sophomore, Cole Junker, has swum a whole bunch of miles and has performed very well in some big meets. Immediately after the competitions, Junker is right back in the pool, practicing for the summer meets.

On Saturday, February 18, Junker took first place in the 200 Individual Medley and fourth in the 100 Backstroke at the IHSA Springfield Swimming and Diving Sectional, allowing him to advance to State in both events.

At the IHSA State Meet (only one class with 99 teams from 17 sectionals) the following February 24-25 at New Trier High School, Junker dropped 1.24 seconds in the 100 Back, placing seventh in the preliminaries with a time of 51.40. He ended up ninth in the finals with a 51.41 – best place and time for a sophomore.

In the 200 Individual Medley, he bettered his 1:57.64 seed with a 1:56.7, giving him a 26th place finish out of 42 swimmers.

Among swimmers in the Metro East, Junker tallied the best results.

Over the last year, he has trained two hours a day, seven days a week and averages 6000 yards per practice. He practices and competes with the FAST Swim Team in South County.

Two weeks after the IHSA State Meet, Junker competed with 27 of swiftest FAST swimmers (A club in South County that has 350 members) at the four-day, 2017 Region VIII Spring Sectional Championships – held at University of Missouri.

Being “shaved and tapered” for the first time of the year, he set a goal of finishing 32nd in all six of his events. Each averaged 117 competitors from Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, and Southern Illinois.

On day one, Junker dropped 2.36 seconds, finishing 28th in the 200 Freestyle, and 29th place in the 100 Fly at 51.50 was a personal best.

On day two, Junker reeled off a personal best, 1:54.88 in the 200 Individual Medley preliminaries, and in the 100 Back, he bettered his State time with a 51.03, finishing 18th.

In his final two events, Junker knocked nine seconds off his 200 Fly, finishing 16th at 1:54.7, and he ended matters with a 1:51.7 in the 200 Back preliminaries – seventh best until Junker was unfortunately disqualified for a “delay in initiating a turn.”

With very little time off, Junker has already returned to the pool and is preparing for the August Futures Swim Meet in Texas – a meet one step lower than the Junior National Meets. He is .03 from achieving his goal in the 100 Backstroke and will continue practicing seven days a week.

Ultimately, Junker is preparing to compete at the Division I collegiate level. His work ethic makes this an attainable goal.