MMS 8th Grader Heading to State Geography Bee



Joshua Messenger, son of Rebecca and Lt. Col. Stephen Messenger of Scott Air Force Base, will be competing March 31 with 100 other students from Illinois. The state level bee will be held at Illinois State University.

Messenger, 14, is an eighth grader at Mascoutah Middle School. All students participated in the geography bee within their own Social Studies classes. Then a second round of the Geography Bee was held among the top 10 students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade. Joshua Messenger won the final MMS Geography Bee. He completed a geography test and scored high enough to advance to the state level competition.

Messenger said he wasn’t really nervous, “just anxious. I have been studying as well as I can. It’s hard because there are millions of questions,” he explained.

Questions can vary – everything from capitals, to lakes or rivers, to mountain ranges, landmarks, and more. “The questions are very diverse.”

The Geography Bee is sponsored by the National Geographic Society and this is the 29th year they have sponsored this events at the schools. The competition is for fourth through eighth grade students. Each state level champion will compete in the national championship May 15-17, in Washington D.C. The national champion will earn a $50,000 college scholarship.