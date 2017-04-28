Morio’s Sharp In Shutout Wins, Last Week

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Tieghan Morio hurled two, shutout victories in the last week, allowing the MHS Softball Team to improve to 12-9, overall; 3-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Morio fired a complete-game, one-hitter at Jerseyville, last Wednesday, and Mascoutah’s one-hit, one-run offensive production in the first inning stood up the rest of the way for a 1-0 victory.

On Monday, she scattered four hits and a walk over seven innings – striking out 10 – as the Lady Indians pushed across a run in the second, fourth, and fifth innings to secure a 3-0 win over Waterloo at Mascoutah.

Mascoutah’s lone hit and run against Jerseyville came in the first inning, as Haley Groenert laid down a bunt single, scoring Amber Elbe who had reached on an error.

Maddy Medvick drove in the winning run against Waterloo, lacing a single down the right field line that scored Emma Hamilton, who had smacked a two-out double to right-center.

But the Lady Indians were not finished, offensively. In the fourth inning, Kate Heffner doubled; courtesy runner, Taylor Evans, scored when Hamilton’s hard grounder was booted by the second baseman.

In the fifth, Morio doubled home Bailey Albright, who had been hit by a pitch and then stole second.