MHS Boys Track Tops Marion, Cahokia to Win Military Classic

Mascoutah boys track team display the Silver Division Trophy won at the 2017 Military Classic last Friday. Submitted photo

By Sam Graf
Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Boys’ Track team broke a barrier, last Friday, in winning the 2017 Military Classic against Marion, Cahokia, Mt. Vernon, Granite City, and Belleville East, 200-158-123-76-61-41 – on the Mascoutah High School track.
Nabbing the title, the Indians took four, first-place medals; six, second-places; two, thirds; four, fourth-place finishes; and two, fifths.
Of first importance: The 4 X 200 Relay (Treshun Buckingham, Devin Wills, Gerik Garlington, and Eddie Wilson) set a new meet record, crossing the finish line first at 1:31.23.
Also finishing first: Glen Gibbons leaped 21 feet, 7.25 inches to win the Long Jump; the 4 X 800 Relay (Brandon Johnson, Kyle Little, Chris Ferguson-Scott, Casmir Cozzi) defeated the competition with a time of 8:23.6; and Wills smoked everyone in the 100 Meters with a 11.21 finish.
Matt DeTore jumped five feet, 10 inches to take second place in the High Jump. Zach Wheeler also finished second with a throw of 159 feet, five inches in the Discus.
Four more took second place: the 4 X 100 Relay (Buckingham, Wills, Gibbons, Garlington) were clocked at 43.66; Ryan Davis earned a 15.39 in the 110 Hurdles; Buckingham ran the 200 in 11.39; and Wills finished the 200 Meters in 22.94.
Jared Silvia earned a 42.56, third-place finish in the 300 Hurdles, and Buckingham also came in third with a 23.95 in the 200 Meters.
In the 3200 Meters, Ethan Price recorded a fourth-place, 10:16.86. Also finishing fourth: Brandon Johnson blazed the 800 Meters in 2:06.28; Ferguson-Scott finished the 400 in 52.56; and Davis ended the 300 Hurdles with a 42.57.
DeTore pole vaulted 10 feet, six inches for fifth place, and Jasaun King came in fifth with a Triple Jump that registered 40 feet, 8.25 inches.
Next up, the Indians will compete, this week, at the St. Clair County Meet on Tuesday.

