MHS Boys Track Tops Marion, Cahokia to Win Military Classic

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Boys’ Track team broke a barrier, last Friday, in winning the 2017 Military Classic against Marion, Cahokia, Mt. Vernon, Granite City, and Belleville East, 200-158-123-76-61-41 – on the Mascoutah High School track.

Nabbing the title, the Indians took four, first-place medals; six, second-places; two, thirds; four, fourth-place finishes; and two, fifths.

Of first importance: The 4 X 200 Relay (Treshun Buckingham, Devin Wills, Gerik Garlington, and Eddie Wilson) set a new meet record, crossing the finish line first at 1:31.23.

Also finishing first: Glen Gibbons leaped 21 feet, 7.25 inches to win the Long Jump; the 4 X 800 Relay (Brandon Johnson, Kyle Little, Chris Ferguson-Scott, Casmir Cozzi) defeated the competition with a time of 8:23.6; and Wills smoked everyone in the 100 Meters with a 11.21 finish.

Matt DeTore jumped five feet, 10 inches to take second place in the High Jump. Zach Wheeler also finished second with a throw of 159 feet, five inches in the Discus.

Four more took second place: the 4 X 100 Relay (Buckingham, Wills, Gibbons, Garlington) were clocked at 43.66; Ryan Davis earned a 15.39 in the 110 Hurdles; Buckingham ran the 200 in 11.39; and Wills finished the 200 Meters in 22.94.

Jared Silvia earned a 42.56, third-place finish in the 300 Hurdles, and Buckingham also came in third with a 23.95 in the 200 Meters.

In the 3200 Meters, Ethan Price recorded a fourth-place, 10:16.86. Also finishing fourth: Brandon Johnson blazed the 800 Meters in 2:06.28; Ferguson-Scott finished the 400 in 52.56; and Davis ended the 300 Hurdles with a 42.57.

DeTore pole vaulted 10 feet, six inches for fifth place, and Jasaun King came in fifth with a Triple Jump that registered 40 feet, 8.25 inches.

Next up, the Indians will compete, this week, at the St. Clair County Meet on Tuesday.