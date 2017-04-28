MHS Girls’ Soccer Rebounds to Blast Breese Central

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

After enduring a 2-0 loss to Roxana, last Tuesday – which finally finished the Wood River Tournament – and a 1-0 defeat to Wesclin, Thursday, at Mascoutah, the Mascoutah High School Girls’ Soccer team rebounded to blast Breese Central, 3-0, Monday, at Breese.

Despite out-shooting the Shells, 23-9, Mascoutah allowed Roxana to score at two and 70 minutes in a match, MHS Coach Nick Carr described as “extremely physical.”

“We did some good things against Roxana. But we also made mistakes, and unfortunately, had three players injured.”

Wesclin broke a 0-0, halftime tie with the game-winner at 65 minutes. The Warriors seemed to get the best of another physical game, including winning the overall shots’ tally, 8-4. Carr tried to shuffle players around to fill the gaps opened by injury.

Destiny Strong booted in the game-winner, twenty-six minutes into the Central contest, as she converted a cross from Nicole Lightcap that was placed closely in front of the Breese goal.

At 65 minutes Annabelle Walsh scored an insurance goal, when her boot crossed the line – despite the goal keeper’s attempted save. Allison Goodspeed assisted on the score.

Four minutes later, Mascoutah struck again. Strong received a pass from Lightcap behind the Central defense, and on a semi-breakaway, booted a shot high over the goalie’s head.

Strong – playing her second game in net for the injured Paris Foster – recorded her first shutout victory. Summer Schmidt has also been sidelined by injury.

This week, the Lady Indians, 10-5 overall, entertain Civic Memorial, Tuesday, and they travel to Highland on Thursday. The following Monday they travel to Triad.