School Bus Involved In Two-Vehicle Accident

MASCOUTAH – A few details have been released regarding an accident involving a Mascoutah school bus and GMC commercial truck.

According to reports, the accident happened on Rt. 161 .025 miles west of North County Road at 7:53 a.m.Tuesday morning.

According to Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel, a video of the incident inside the bus has been reviewed. There were no fights nor were any students out of their seats, Fiegel reported.

There was an argument between some students, and voices were raised. When the bus driver, age 74, checked his mirror to see what was going on, the bus drifted into the westbound lane of traffic and hit the GMC commercial truck. There were 23 students on the bus. Parents were notified.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver of the GMC, age 47, stated he maneuvered his vehicle to the right in an effort to avoid being struck head on by the school bus.

Police Chief Scott Waldrup stated the driver of the truck had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was flown to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis by Arch Helicopter. His condition was unknown at press time.

Fiegel said the bus driver was uninjured. As a precaution, 10 students who were complaining of pain were taken to local hospitals. Fiegel said that, to his knowledge, all 10 had been treated and released. The remaining 13 students were transported to the Middle School. Some parents arrived to talk to their children and to decide whether to take them home or let them stay.

The accident is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police.