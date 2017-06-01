Sato Wins 101st Running of INDY 500

By Jeff Thornton

Herald Publications

The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 was full of questions and intrigue. Earlier in the week the weather forecast was 60-80% chance of rain on race day. The morning of the race most of the storms and rain stayed south and it turned out to be a great day for racing. The rain came after the event was over and most of the fans were out of the stands and on their way home.

The next question was whether the Honda engines could last the entire 500 miles of the race. Several Honda engines failed but the winner needed all of the Honda horsepower to hold off the Chevrolet in the final lap.

After 30 years of watching this each year there is heart break and utter disappointment. The good news all of the drivers were able to walk away from some unbelievable accidents. Scott Dixon’s accident on the 52 lap fits this description. The race was red flagged for over 19 minutes as his car went airborne and broke into many pieces. The car also destroyed a section of the safety barrier. The safety barrier not only did the job it was intended it also allowed the driver to safely walk away from the accident.

Another question since it was the 40th anniversary of the first female driver, Janet Guthrie in 1977 would this be the day a female could take the checkered flag. Pipa Mann was the only female participant. She was able to finish the race but was one lap off the lead lap and ended up in 17th place.

The race started under the pomp and circumstance it does each year. The tribute to the military and to all of the service men and women that fight for our freedom and to those that gave up their lives as a cost for our freedom. Vice President Pence was at the track along with a lot of other dignitaries.

Scott Dixon won the pole and took the green flag to open the race. Dixon would lead the first five laps until Tony Kanaan would pass him on lap 6. This would be the first of 35 lead changes during the race and a record 15 of the 33 drivers would lead at least one lap of the 200 mile race.

Max Chilton would lead the most laps of the race with a total of 50. One of the favorites to win the race this year was “rookie” Fernando Alonso a two time formula one champion racing for the first time in the Indianapolis 500. Alonso led 27 laps during the race but his Honda engine failed on lap 180 he ended up in 24th place.

There were a total of 11 caution flags during the race totaling 50 of the 200 laps. The biggest accident of the day occurred on lap 184 involving five cars.

The race would be decided after the final caution flag Max Chilton had led since lap 169 but three time champion Helio Castreneves passed him on lap 194 in a spectacular pass in the third turn. Helio could not hold off the more powerful Honda engine as Takuma Sato passed him on the very next lap. Sato had been in this situation in 2012 but crashed in the final lap when leading. This time Sato held off Castroneves to win for the first time. “Me and Helio were side by side. You got to go for it. I ran it flat out and we did it,” said Sato.

Castroneves on the other hand was very disappointed. He was looking for this fourth career win. Instead he set a record with his third second places finish. Helio took on damage on the Dixon accident and had to have a new nose cone replacement. Next he got a penalty for starting to soon which almost put him a lap down but his team was able to put him in a position to win at the end. This time however would be Takuma Sato’s day. It was another exciting finish.