Mascoutah CM Charged With DUI



On Thursday, May 18, in Sangamon County, Mascoutah City Manager Cody Hawkins was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) by Illinois State Police.

Hawkins was pulled over by ISP for Improper Traffic Lane Usage. ISP also charged him with having an expired registration and transportation of alcohol.

His court appearance for the charges is July 6.

Hawkins is currently on medical leave. Assistant City Manager Mike Bolt is handling day-to-day operations until Hawkins returns.

The Mascoutah City Council had extended his contract as City Manager on April 30. Unanimous approval included: a salary of $101,911.00, health insurance, life insurance, dental insurance, and payment into the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. Along with sick leave, the City Manager receives 20 days of vacation per year, and a monthly vehicle allowance of $450 a year.

This contract is effective until April 30, 2020, although the council could terminate the City Manager by a majority vote. He would then be entitled to six months salary as severance pay.