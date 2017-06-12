Memorial Plaza Work Praised by Mayor at Council Meeting

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Despite rainy weather causing interference and not being “cooperative,” according to Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky, the new memorial plaza in front of the city hall building was finished on time for its dedication at the most appropriate time for this to take place.

Kupsky made the comments at the Fairview Heights City Council meeting held on Tuesday, June 6, along with offering his praise for the work done by the employees in both the Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments on this project, saying those laborers working under directors Angela Beaston and John Harty, respectively, did “an awesome job.”

He further commented that the newly upgraded area inside the top end of the circle drive at the municipal complex at 10025 Bunkum Road has been “well received” by residents and local veterans alike, adding that future plans include the addition of two more memorial stones and that the extreme east end of this plaza will be dedicated to recognizing people who have served the community in some capacity.

Alderman Bill Poletti offered his support of Kupsky’s compliments about the work done at this location by city employees and also said the Monday, May 29 Memorial Day dedication of the plaza was “an excellent ceremony.”

At that ceremony, the memorial stone monuments that had been relocated from the former property of the Fairview Heights Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8677 were the primary focus with one each designated for the men and women who gave their lives in World War One, World War Two, the Korean War and the war in Viet Nam.

There will be more monuments, in recognition of more recent military conflicts, added before the end of this year, Kupsky said.

There is also included as part of the plaza a large monument close to the aforementioned four smaller ones that has an inscription on it reading “Dedicated to Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States of America.”

Kupsky served as master of ceremonies for the dedication and expressed his gratitude to many who were present and all veterans who have served the country along with noting that a grant from Ameren, the area’s primary electric utility provider, helped pay for the plaza as part of its recognition of Fairview Heights with a “progressive city” award last year.

VFW Post 8677 Chaplain Willis Little led everyone present in a couple of prayers and the post’s commander, Dale Anderson, spoke about the status of that organization and the history of Memorial Day in conjunction with the raising of the American flag and lowering it to half- mast by Post 8677 members John Byrne and Skip Rouch as part of the ceremony.

The monument headstones dedicated that day were saved and relocated to where they are now in front of the city hall when the post property on North Illinois Street was sold early in 2016.