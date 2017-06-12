St. Clair Recognized as a ‘Purple Heart County,’ Flag Presented

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

One of only five in all of Illinois, St. Clair County has been recognized and designated as a “Purple Heart County” and presented with a flag marking the honor at a meeting held on Tuesday, May 30.

The regular monthly meeting of the St. Clair County Board was held on that date, having been pushed ahead 24 hours because of the observance of Memorial Day on the fifth Monday of the month when it would normally have been held.

County Board Chairman Mark Kern stated at the meeting that he had been approached by County Board member Frank X. Heiligenstein of Freeburg recently so that the ceremony connected with this matter could be held on the night after Memorial Day.

Among those present for this special occasion were Willis Little, chaplain for Fairview Heights Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 8677, Joyce Walton, a military service veteran from Fairview Heights, and Charles Lee of Mascoutah, a veteran who is active in his community’s American Legion and VFW organizations.

At that meeting, Joe Schaler, representing the Military Order of the Purple Heart Hayes/Krell Memorial Chapter 159, which is based in Springfield but encompasses a territory that covers this part of the state, expressed his gratitude to Heiligenstein “for getting all of this started” and also thanked Kern for opening the meeting for the presentation of a flag that will be on display in the meeting room from hereon.

Schaler, who is the senior vice commander of the order he is a member of in connection with the Purple Heart national organization, mentioned that he was very impressed St. Clair County chose to do this on May 30 which, when he was younger, was always Memorial Day no matter what day of the week it was.

The designation will allow St. Clair County the positive public relations benefits of using the Purple Heart logo in its advertising and tourism promotion efforts, expressing the local pride and honor that goes with it and allowing the respect felt by actual or prospective visitors to be enhanced accordingly.

“It truly does make a difference,” Schaler said, in reference to other counties and communities that have been designated in this way.

He additionally presented certificates recognizing both Kern and Heiligenstein as “proud supporters” of the United States military personnel who have earned the Purple Heart for the valor and sacrifices they have made while serving our country. Another certificate went to Kurt Daesch, the superintendent of the St. Clair County Veterans Assistance Commission, who was also present.

Also during the May 30 St. Clair County Board meeting, a proclamation signed by Kern that was sponsored by Heiligenstein and two other county board members, Fred Boch and C. David Tiedemann, was read and supported by all the voting elected officials present.

That proclamation expressed the county’s admiration for all of the men and women who have served the country as members of the armed forces while acknowledging that some of them have paid the highest price and sacrifice by placing themselves “in harm’s way.”

Continuing, the proclamation recognizes that these men and women have been vital in protecting our freedom and way of life, ensuring our safety during times of both war and peace plus many of them earned a Purple Heart medal by saving fellow soldiers, suffering wounds while engaged in combat with enemy forces or other meritorious acts of essential service.

In showing the county’s gratitude to the 45,000 military service people nationwide who have earned the Purple Heart, the proclamation signed by Kern stated this designation as a Purple Heart County honors these heroes for their valor and dedication to keeping America free.