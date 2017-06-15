Carlyle Woman Wins Quilt on Behalf of Veterans Tribute Project

“It’s very beautiful,” said Angie Stinnett as the quilt, “Bountiful Stars” was unveiled at the Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute. Stinnett of Carlyle had her name drawn from over 11,000 tickets sold for the quilt to benefit the Tribute, located on the main campus of Kaskaskia College. Tribute Committee Chair Jim Beasley, and Raffle Chair Dr. Dee Boswell were on hand to present the quilt to Stinnett, whose name was drawn during the Tribute Re-Dedication Ceremony on June 6.

“Bountiful Stars” is the fourth quilt the Lakeside Quilters have prepared for the Tribute, and the largest at 100” x 100”, taking hundreds of hours to complete with members cutting out the pattern, laying the blocks and stitching it all together.

Boswell, said this year’s raffle raised $11,000 towards the project, to honor and recognize veterans who have a connection to the region, bringing the total raised through quilt raffles prepared by the Lakeside Quilters to $44,000. Beasley said the group’s support for the Tribute has been invaluable. “Our sincere appreciation is extended to the Lakeside Quilters for creating this one-of-a-kind generous quilt,” said Beasley. “In addition we want to acknowledge the generosity of the individuals who purchased raffle tickets.” “Without the support of the public, the Veterans Tribute would not be possible.”

In addition, the quilters have prepared special quilts that have been presented to more than 30 area Purple Heart recipients in the past three years, with plans for a similar ceremony later this year.