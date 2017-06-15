Indians Get Revenge On The Dirt Bags

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah Indians’ 18U summer baseball team played the St. Louis Dirt Bags twice, last weekend – the first and last of their four-game, Salute the Flag Tournament – held at MHS.

The Indians lost to the Dirt Bags, 4-3, Friday afternoon, but turned the tables, completely, Sunday, blasting the Bags, a whopping 27-8 to claim the tournament title.

To get that second opportunity at the Dirt Bags, the Indians had defeated the Bullets, 5-1, Saturday, and the Force, 7-5, early Sunday afternoon.

In game one, with the score tied, 2-2, the Dirt Bags pushed home a run in the top of the sixth inning and another one in the seventh to go up, 4-2.

Mascoutah threatened in the bottom of the seventh, when Evan Fournie stroked a one-out single – scoring Logan Jung, who had been hit-by-a-pitch and had stolen second base.

Then, Jaelyn Curry got kerplunked by a fastball, giving Mascoutah runners on first and second. But the one-out rally stalled as the next two Indians flew out to the outfield.

Mascoutah had seized a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Jeff Getchell’s grounder to short was miss-thrown, scoring Moll who had doubled, and Getchell came home on Logan Gardiner’s groundout to second.

But the Dirt Bags tied it, 2-2, in the top of the fourth on a single and three walks.

The Bags recorded their only lead of Sunday’s championship game when they scored a run in the bottom of the first on three singles and a walk.

The Indians responded with seven runs in the top of the second inning and never trailed after that. The big hits in the second: Fournie flared a double; Will Phillips delivered an RBI single; Jaydon Stewart smacked a double, scoring Phillips; Curry’s single brought home Stewart; and Moll and Logan Jung came through with run-scoring singles.

In the top of the third, Mascoutah scored seven more runs – all with two outs. The highlights: Moll, Getchell, Jung, and Gardiner ripped RBI singles. And six other Indians got on via Dirt Bags’ infractions.

Mascoutah was not finished. It tacked on a mind-boggling, 13 runs in the top of the fourth – leading to a 15-run, fourth-inning mercy stoppage. Moll, Nick Norwood, Gardiner, Stewart, and Curry smashed hits in the rally. Ten batters advanced on walks and errors.

Scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Dirt Bags still trailed by more than 15 runs.

This week, Mascoutah u18, coached by Don Eddy, travels to CBC High School in Missouri, Wednesday, to meet the St. Louis Tigers; hosts Granite City, Thursday; and battles the Blazers at Fox High School in St. Louis on Friday. All games start at 6 p.m.