Veterans Tribute Holds Veterans Celebration and Re-Dedication Ceremony

CLINTON COUNTY, IL – Members of the Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute Committee joined members of the public on Tuesday evening to celebrate and honor veterans on the 73rd anniversary of D-Day during a re-dedication ceremony at the Tribute on the main campus of Kaskaskia College. The brief ceremony featured the posting of the colors by the members of the United States TransCom Color Guard, stationed at Scott Air Force Base, as well as remarks by State Representative John Cavaletto, and keynote speaker Dr. Dee Boswell.

This is the fourth year, the Tribute Committee has held a celebration at the memorial in conjunction with D-Day, the date when allied forces in World War II, conducted the largest amphibious assault in history. The date was also the fifth anniversary of the dedication of the Tribute itself. KC President Dr. Penny Quinn provided a welcome and thanked the Tribute committee for their efforts, as well as those who have contributed to the project. Cavaletto, also thanked the Tribute committee and supporters for their work, and their continued efforts in recognizing veterans with connections to the area. Boswell, who has been part of the Tribute committee since its inception, called the project a wonderful journey. “We are a grateful nation, proud of our veterans and of those presently serving our country in these uncertain times,” said Boswell. “Thousands of names on these granite walls speak to us, from those on active duty today and from those back throughout the history of our democracy.” During his remarks Boswell also highlighted a ceremony that took place in a small village on the coast of Normandy in France that honored seven American paratroopers who were captured and executed during the D-Day invasion, saying the ceremony is emblematic of the heartfelt gratitude many around the world feel about American veterans.

Committee Chair Jim Beasley provided an update on the Tribute’s progress, noting efforts are underway to add names to the first two of three walls constructed on the south end of the Tribute. Beasley said they are hopeful that work will begin sometime later this summer. Currently the Tribute committee is seeking names and branches of service of any veterans who have connections to the counties of Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion and Washington. To learn more about the Veterans Tribute Project, or to submit a name go to: www.vetearnstributeatkc.com.