Costello Supports Measure To Help Veterans Get College Credit for Military Training

RED BUD, Ill. – To help veterans returning to civilian life after serving in the military, state Rep. Jerry Costello, D-Smithton, supported legislation that would require colleges and universities to give academic credit for military training as it related to their area of service.

“The men and women who bravely put their lives on the line for our freedom already go through an enormous amount of training,” said Costello. “After completing their duty and heading back to school, many service men and women find themselves going through classes for skills and education they already received during their service. This common sense legislation would help ensure that veterans are not wasting time or money on classes that they may have already taken.”

Costello supported House Bill 3701, which would require institutions of higher education to implement policies that allow veterans of the armed forces to receive academic credit for their military service. Each institution would be allowed to adopt their own policies and would outline which military training courses qualifies for academic credit. The measure passed both the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate with unanimous support, and if signed into law, the measure would require that polices be adopted before June 1, 2018.

“In Illinois, we should be doing everything we can to make sure we are helping those who have served our country,” said Costello. “This is an important piece of legislation that can not only help our veterans save some money, but also help them as they transition back into civilian life.”

State Rep. Jerry Costello II represents Illinois’ 116th district, which includes all or parts of St. Clair, Randolph, Monroe, and Perry Counties. His office can be reached by phone at 618-282-7284 or by email at staterepcostello@gmail.com.