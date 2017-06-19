John Nemechek Wins 4th Annual Lineman 200

By Jeff Thornton

Herald Publications

This past weekend was Father’s Day weekend and the 4th Annual Drivin’ for Lineman 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL. Ironically there was a father/son friendly competition in the race. Father Joe Nemechek verses his son John Nemechek. Joe only lasted two laps but his son John held off Chase Briscoe on the final lap to give his father a good present on Father’s Day weekend.

“We tried to drive a smart race and we were able to make the right call on our last pit stop,” said John Nemechek. “It was a good gift for my dad,” added Nemechek. “It has been tough financially trying to get sponsorship and the money to put together a competitive truck each week. John earned the victory and did a good job tonight,” said father Joe.

The race pole sitter was Chase Briscoe turning a fast lap of 136.828 miles per hour. This was Chase’s second pole in eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races and his first pole at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL. John Nemechek had the second fastest time.

John Nemechek passed Briscoe on the opening lap and led the first 39 laps winning the first stage of the race. Briscoe had a good first pit stop and was able to take the lead from Nemechek and led the next 31 laps and became the second stage winner.

Briscoe dominated the race but on his final pit stop at lap 144 decided not to take any tires which was a costly move. A caution flag on lap 150 allowed Briscoe to pit and put on tires dropping him to 13th place. Briscoe was able to advance through the traffic and was closing on Nemechek in the final lap but ran out of time and would finish a second and a half behind Nemechek.

In other racing Ty Majeski came from the back of the pack to win the ARCA Midwest Tour Series Illinois Lottery 50 race.

The NASCAR Camping Series Drivin’ for Lineman 200 was the first of three major events at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL. The next event will be the return of the INDY Cars on August 26th for the Inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500. This will be the first time INDY Cars have raced at the track since 2003. The final event will be on Sept 29-October 1st in which the track will play host to the NHRA Midwest National drag racing event.