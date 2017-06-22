McKendree University’s Hett Center Announces 2017-2018 Season

LEBANON – The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at McKendree University proudly announces its 2017-2018 season, featuring acclaimed international performers, returning favorites, and a country music star to kick off the season.

Reserved seats for all programs will be available to Hett members on July 10 and to the public starting on Sept. 5 at noon. Buy tickets online at theHett.com, the box office, or by calling 618-537-6863 (1-800-BEARCAT, ext. 6863). All events are open to the public and held at the 488-seat performing arts center on campus. Ticket prices range from $8 for children to $32 for adults, with discounts for seniors and students. Many programs are free, including the speaker series, films and several concerts.

Preview the new season online at theHett.com. The 2017-2018 season features the following:

Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, a five-time Grammy winner and his band straight from Nashville, combine traditional country music and bluegrass with contemporary Southern rock and rockabilly.

Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.: Tango Buenos Aires: “The Spirit of Argentina” is authentic, uncompromised tango performed with drama and passion by a company of dancers and musicians.

Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.: Broadway’s Next Hit Musical uses audience suggestions to improvise a production on the spot with memorable characters, music, plot twists and witty dialogue.

Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.: Hot Sardines transport listeners to another era, combining classic jazz, sultry vocals and the brassy, syncopated sounds of a Roaring Twenties Parisian cabaret.

Dec. 5, 6, 7, 7:30 p.m.: U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America returns for three nights of patriotic, joyful, uplifting music to put you in the holiday spirit.

Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m.: State Street Dance Company and the Hett present: The Nutcracker, a holiday classic featuring talented local dancers and principals from leading professional companies.

Jan. 21, 2018, 7:30 p.m.: Moscow Festival Ballet: “Don Quixote,” a three-act ballet starring dancers from across Russia in a new production of the timeless tale of chivalrous ideals.

Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.: Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” one of rock’s greatest selling albums, is performed note for note, cut for cut, by Canada’s classic rock curators.

Feb. 12, 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.: Doktor Kaboom! is an over-the-top German physicist character who uses comedy to teach kids about the fundamentals of science.

Feb. 18, 3 p.m.: VOCES8 is a British a cappella vocal ensemble that performs a diverse repertoire ranging from early Renaissance choral works to jazz, pop and original arrangements.

March 6, 7:30 p.m.: The Russian String Orchestra is known for its warmth, creativity, the depth and variety of its repertoire, and unique, captivating concerts.

March 28, 7:30 p.m.: TAO: “Drum Heart” stars Japan’s most celebrated martial arts drum ensemble who combine musicianship, precision, athleticism, humor and choreography with the ancient art of taiko drumming for an explosive, dazzling experience.

April 10, 7:30 p.m.: Anat Cohen Tentet is a 10-piece band lead by the jazz clarinetist whose show stopping performance wowed the audience at the Hett’s 10th anniversary gala.

Admission is $5 and reservations are recommended for the Distinguished Speaker Series:

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.: Winona LaDuke, internationally renowned Native American activist, author, and advocate for environmental, women’s and children’s rights.

Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Jamelle Bouie, chief political correspondent for Slate Magazine and analyst for CBS News, covering campaigns.

Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.: Jeanne Marie Laskas, best-selling author of Concussion (2015), about a forensic pathologist whose medical discovery put him in the NFL’s crosshairs.

Feb. 21, 2018, 7:30 p.m.: Dr. Mario Livio, an internationally renowned astrophysicist and author who has worked for 24 years with the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hett’s free Film Art Series presents “The Battle of Algiers,” Sept. 19; “Concussion,” Oct. 10; “Shakespeare Behind Bars,” Oct. 23; “Milk,” Nov. 29; and Academy Award Best Picture nominees to be announced in spring 2018.

The McKendree University Series highlights student talent (some dates or times may be subject to change):

• Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.: Potpourri Concert

• Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Piano recital with Soyeon Kim

• Nov. 2-4, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 5, 2 p.m.: Theatre Department Play. “The Green Bird”

• Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.: Concert Band and Wind Ensemble Concert

• Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Marching Bearcat Band Concert

• Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.: Dance Recital

• Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.: Chamber Ensemble Concert

• Dec. 3, 3 p.m.: Choral Concert

• Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.: Jazz Ensemble Concert

• Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Concert Band Christmas Concert

• Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.: Show Choir Christmas Spectacular

• March 1-3, 7:30 p.m.; March 4, 2 p.m.: Theatre Department Play. “The Importance of Being Earnest”

• April 20-21, 7:30 p.m.: Show Choir Finale Performance; $5

• April 26, 7:30 p.m.: Dance Recital

• April 27, 7:30 p.m.: Choral Concert

• April 30, 7:30 p.m.: Jazz Ensemble Concert

• May 3, 7:30 p.m.: Chamber Ensemble Concert

• May 4, 7:30 p.m.: Concert Band and Wind Ensemble Concert

Additional films, student productions and performances, and special concerts from partners like the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra will be announced throughout the year.

The Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts—“The Hett”—is Southern Illinois’ premier performing arts venue, presenting world class dance, drama, classical music and jazz. The 488-seat auditorium is located on the McKendree University campus in Lebanon. Visit www.theHett.com