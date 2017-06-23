Councilman to Run for Seat In House of Representatives



By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – Current Mascoutah councilman Pat McMahan (Dem) has announced plans to run for the Illinois’ 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McMahan, 59, is a retired Mascoutah Postmaster, and has been a member of the Mascoutah City Council for six years.

“I feel the wishes of residents in our district are not being heard,” McMahan stated. “We need decent healthcare, many more jobs, and better infrastructure…and that is just to name a few. There needs to be a better way of meeting their needs. They look to us for help.”

McMahan is a member of the Mascoutah Improvement Association, (Treasurer & Homecoming), Rotary & Noon Lions Clubs, (Past President of both) Chamber of Commerce (former Board member & current Springfest Chair), Moose Lodge and MRC (Mascoutah Running Club). He is currently a Real Estate Broker with Re/Max.

He has lived in Mascoutah for 12 years, and has three children, and five grandchildren.

“I truly enjoy serving the great people of Mascoutah and am proud, and blessed, to be a part of such a wonderful community. I would like to continue that service as a representative of District 12.”

The Primary Election will be held March 20, 2018 with the General Election scheduled for November 6, 2018.