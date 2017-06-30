Slackpacker’s Adventure on the Appalachian Trail

By Sam Graf of Mascoutah, IL

Herald Publications

FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA – Want a different kind of “vacation?” To test yourself against difficult, natural elements?

Then, go hike the lower, North Carolina portion of the Appalachian Trail – especially during the June “monsoon season.” It contains mountain peaks as high as 6,000 feet – the highest elevations on the AT.

This humble, almost 60-year-old sports’ reporter just finished a mini-version (about 50 miles in five days), last week, gaining a sliver of what the seasoned through-hikers experience in traipsing the entire 2189.9-mile trek from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Baxter Peak-Katahdin, Maine. Or vice-versa.

I must confess at the start: I had never hiked much before this (never really wanted to) and had no idea what I was getting into. But I generally run two or three miles, five days a week and play lots of tennis, so I thought I was ready. And five days before I left, my youngest son, Jacob and I had hiked from Mascoutah to the McDonald’s in Lebanon to break in my new boots.

As it turned out, trekking up and down mountain paths (some only a foot wide) – dodging roots, rocks, streams, and poison ivy – produces different bodily sensations than a stroll down Main Street in Mascoutah. But the venture also produces a surge of adrenalin upon finish. Spoken like a true veteran.

So, my sister, Cindy, brother-in-law, Dennis McCann, and friend, Fred Sams – all from Stark County, Illinois – and I started the journey, Monday, June 19. We finished it the following Saturday – two days earlier than our intended goal, which was to reach Fontana Dam after 65 miles on the trail.

But, torrential rainfall, painful blisters, and uncomfortable tent camping on terrible, bumpy ground led to an early cessation of the trip. I wanted to finish the trek, but got talked into stopping it early.

We started the venture on a cool yet humid Monday morning, driving the winding roads to the starting point. Along the way, we viewed fog on mountain peaks, laughed about “Pickens Nose” ( a road across the highway), and witnessed a bear high- tailing it into the woods.

At the jumping off point, I put on a pack filled with sandwich bags of trail mix, several pint bottles of water, an orange, and few Band-Aids. I also lathered up with anti-tick spray, imaging the debilitation wrought from contracting Lyme disease. We carried light packs each day since my brother-in-law would pick us up after every day hike and drive us back to camp.

Day One: I ascended Albert Mountain (5200 feet) and reached the top of the Fire Tower, absorbing the strong, cool winds and the spectacular view of the neighboring mountain peaks. I made it up every uphill without stopping and saw lots white, yellow, and purple wildflowers.

But wearing just one pair of socks in my size 13 boots (one size bigger than normal), my toes got really sore going down the steep hills, trying to dodge roots and rocks. I was praying that blisters would not form. And luckily, I got through the first day relatively unscathed.

After a giant burger at Mulligans that night, I crawled wearily into my sleeping bag – only to hear the constant pelt of raindrops on my small tent all night long. Despite tossing and turning much of the night due to the hard ground, I awoke around 7 a.m., Tuesday, ready for day two trek of another 10 miles.

Reinforced by a large McDonald’s coffee, the day two effort started with an easy section but soon turned into a tough, uphill ordeal. In fact, at the end of the arduous climb, we had to surmount big rocks near the top on all fours.

On this day, I saw a nice waterfall sweep down a rocky hill; saw a deer gaze at us from the ledge above. And a squirrel peered at me from the backside of a fat tree trunk. I also witnessed many panoramic views as well as the horrible destruction of last year’s devastating forest fire. On the way down the last hill, I went too fast and took a dive, ripping up my knee a bit.

On Wednesday (Day three): Due to the constant rainfall, we had decided to take the day off, but our guilt got the best of us. After some camp coffee strained through a funnel into a drinking bowl and some time in town, we hopped into the car and drove to the starting point for an eight-mile walk, starting about 2 p.m.

En route to departure, we observed turkey buzzards flapping through the air and beautiful horses grazing in the fields. We experienced hairpin turns on country roads and passed the wooden stairs that had marked the end of the killer climb the day before.

Even on this day, there would be difficult terrain to negotiate as well as some new, interesting things to discern. For starters, we discovered lots of bear tracks on the path, a mauled rabbit (making the mind wander), and whiffed some pungent Gingko trees. My imagination played tricks on me when I saw a stump in the distance that looked like a crouching bear.

At a shelter on the trail, we met a woman, 59, and two men whom she had lit out with. We also talked with an infantry captain, who had planned on hiking the entire trail to contemplate his future plans. Sams laughed when one of the aforementioned men in the shelter stated he was 69, implying he was old. Sams is 77 but seems more youthful by comparison.

After a challenging, two-mile descent, I had reached Tellico Gap – the day’s finish – about 10 minutes before Sams and my sister made the opening. Waiting for them, I basked in the breathtaking view of the mountainous landscape enveloping me from opposite directions.

At the start of Thursday’s hike, day four (and still drizzling), we met the Captain, again. The eight-year veteran of several deployments told us that a bear had eaten his food the night before and had growled at him when he encountered it.

A few miles into the hike, we met a man from Maine – a veteran of the AT, who averaged over 20 miles a day while carrying a heavy pack. He joked about how fast the young hikers traveled these days and how they did not take time to look at the Trail’s natural beauty.

He told us that the Nantahala Store was only two miles away. It turned out to be six miles. He also laughed sarcastically about the “green” Captain who had lost his food to the bear. And that the terrain ahead was a little “boney.”

From that point on, we “slackpackers,” described any rocky section on the course as“a little boney.”

Near the end of the trek, a squirrel jumped across a log right in front of me and bounded from log to log. At a rest stop, we heard a huge crash behind us but saw nothing. It had to be something.

Back at camp in the midst of a howling rain, we fried bacon, eggs, and hash browns in a pan over burning coals – holding umbrellas above the fire to keep things relatively dry.

On day five, Friday, we challenged ourselves with a 12 miler, still thinking we had several days to go after that. At the start, everything went smoothly. The terrain was relatively navigable, and we met some interesting people, too.

First, we encountered an older man who had lost his grandson and daughter-in-law in a fire and had decided to forgo retirement and work two extra years beyond to help his son, who had lost everything. The stipulation: He would be able to hike the AT a month in both summers to contemplate life.

We also came across a long distance hiker who insisted on belting out a song that could be heard for at least half mile. Despite his inability to carry a tune, when he saw me, he didn’t stop singing, but he did for my sister, who trailed me a distance.

With just five miles to go and a leisurely stop at a rest point (which offered another beautiful view), my sister claimed she was” finished,” with the trip, citing sore feet and hips. So, she got up and trudged ahead of me to finish the ordeal.

I stayed behind for more than 10 minutes, eating, resting, and soaking in the sights. I knew I could easily catch up with her down the trail. What I didn’t Know – that all of sudden – she had gotten a second wind and a burst of energy and had moved ahead at a pace faster than any time on the five-day trip. She must have been running on the trail to finish it.

As I moved out – also at a rapid pace – I did not find her after going more than a mile and a half. And, this portion of the trail wasn’t clearly marked, so I got a little spooked: Maybe I had gotten off the main trail?

So what did I do? This “green” hiker decided to backtrack – even though the trail had to be the right one just by the look of it. And, I did it, running most of the way back to the six-mile signpost.

There, I realized that I had been on the right trail all along. But now, exhausted, I had to keep running (in my oversized hiking boots) back to catch up with her. By that time, she had gotten several miles ahead and was surely panicking. En route, I fell several times and ripped some skin off my hands.

She had been panicking. She called my wife in Mascoutah and told her that I had been missing for an hour. Apparently, my wife was calmer than we.

By the time I had caught up with my sister, I was totally gassed. From there, I ran ahead to meet Dennis who had started hiking from the end of the trail to meet us. After a mile-and-a-half ot that, I was completely wasted.

It took every ounce of strength to mount the final, prodigious inclines, and on the tallest one, I stopped every 30 yards to gasp for breath and summon the energy to continue. But we made it to the end point – with me trekking about 16 miles (eight in a gallop).

That night, Cindy, Dennis, and Fred had already decided to call off the venture and head home – even before I had gotten out of my tent, Saturday morning. Hearing the news, I feigned disappointment for our failure to hike the final 15 miles to Fontana Dam. But I only manufactured this protest for about 15 seconds.

That way, I could get back to wonderful Mascoutah by late Saturday afternoon. Kiss my less-than-panicked wife; discard my gear; eat a nice meal; and hop into a comfortable bed within a nice, dry bedroom. Everyone should experience this ending to a unique, interesting vacation.