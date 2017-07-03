St. Clair County-Wide Survey Seeks Input About Quality of Life Here

By Randy Pierce

Residents of St. Clair County are being encouraged to respond to an online survey by the end of this month designed to assess their feelings and opinions about the quality of life in this area. The survey is being coordinated by the member organizations of the St. Clair County Health Care Commission.

Entitled “Life in My County,” the survey is accessible by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Life_in_My_County with participation being anonymous and taking 10 to 15 minutes. Survey responders must be sure to enter the web site address exactly as it is shown here, including the underlines between the last four words of it.

Initiated on June 1 and running through the end of July, the survey asks basic demographic questions like age, hometown, race and gender along with focusing on issues such as health care, public safety, raising children and services for seniors, those with disabilities and youth.

The online survey is part of a 2017 county-wide assessment and planning process undertaken by the aforementioned health care commission which has existed since 1991 for the purpose of developing and strengthening the collective capacity of local efforts and expertise for assessing and addressing the public health needs of people here, according to Mark L. Peters of the county health department.

The commission conducting the survey is an alliance of health and human service organizations such as three area hospitals, the St. Clair County and East Side health departments, Scott Air Force Base, the Gateway Region Young Men’s Christian Association, the Regional Office of Education, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Lindenwood University, McKendree University, Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons, the St. Clair County Office on Aging, the St. Clair County Mental Health Board, Medical Society Alliance and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing.

Peters, who is director of community health for the county health department, said the survey will be considered successful if at least one per cent or about 2000 to 3000 people respond to it. The results are to help the commission build upon the March 2 “Health Policy Summit”, held at the Four Points by Sheraton Fountains Conference Center in Fairview Heights, which was part of the assessment and health improvement planning process.

Bi-monthly meetings of the health care commission are attended by representatives of various organizations and agencies who are assisting with the process that includes this survey. The assessment team includes staff people from Scott Air Force Base, the Apartment Community of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, the Gateway Region YMCA, St. Clair County Health Department, the Southwest Illinois Visiting Nurse Association, the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Program, Senior Services Plus and the Memorial/St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Treatment Center.

This team will be using responses to the survey questions to develop a deep understanding of the issues that residents believe are important concerning the quality of life including what strengths and weaknesses exist.

The health care commission will be meeting in August to review the survey results then attempt to engage community leaders in discussions to prioritize attention to what appear to be the most significant health issues along with development of a strategic plan to address them in the next five years.