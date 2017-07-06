Holtgrave Announces Candidacy for 2018 Clinton County Clerk

Kathleen “Kat” Holtgrave, 34, of Breese, has announced her decision to run on the 2018 Republican ticket for the office of Clinton County Clerk. The following is a statement released by Holtgrave:

As the current office manager for the Clinton County Highway Department, have worked closely with the County Clerk’s Office over the past 3.5 years dealing with administrative tasks for the County. Since I also carry the title of IMRF (Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund) Authorized Agent for the entire county, I assist in all aspects of our pension system. This means that I have worked along with the County Clerk’s office in order to submit IMRF members’ monthly wage information, assist with retirement, maintain accurate records, filing disability claims, and the handling the 2014 IMRF Audit. I feel that over the past 3.5 years I have amassed great knowledge of the inner workings of the County’s administrative processes, and would love to continue the momentum of progress that current County Clerk, Mary Rakers, has brought to that office.

In addition to general bookkeeping for the Highway Department, I am also responsible for managing the Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) accounting for all 15 Townships and the County. Within my first few months of employment with the County, I executed the conversion of the DOS-based MFT accounting system to Microsoft Access. I maintain cost management systems, aid in research and presentation of new purchases, prepare and maintain workers’ compensation and accident claims, manage highway department funds, budget, and assist in audits. I also prepare resolutions and IDOT forms for rock and oil bids. I am the only Notary Republic for the Highway Department and an active member of the County’s Wellness Committee.

I graduate from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and have a total of 12 years in office administrative experience to offer. I’ve previously worked as a claims assistant at Allsup, Inc. in Belleville for three years and have held secretarial and accounting positions. I currently live in Breese with my husband, Chris, and our two children, Emma (13), and Matthew (4).

As the Clinton County Clerk, I would bring a focus of quality and excellence in all that I do. I am excited to share some ideas I have for this office and am extremely thankful for this opportunity to introduce myself to voters.