Increased Passenger Traffic and Additional Flights = Airport Growth

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Growth at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Clair County is continuing with the addition of new destinations and increased passenger traffic, according to information released and/or discussed by a variety of sources over the last couple of months.

Allegiant Air, the passenger carrier servicing MidAmerica, will begin new non-stop service from this location to Phoenix, Arizona later this year, according to an announcement made in late June.

Flights to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport are scheduled to start on November 17 and will operate twice weekly between there and MidAmerica. This brings to nine the number of destinations that travelers can reach by air from MidAmerica, the others being Las Vegas, Nevada, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and, all in Florida, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando/Sanford.

“Phoenix/Mesa is an exciting addition to the destinations Allegiant serves from MidAmerica,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern enthused, “as it provides area residents direct access to an amazing location in the southwestern part of the United States.”

He further praised what he said was Allegiant’s “great low-cost, non-stop service coupled with the exceptional passenger experience that comes with flying from MidAmerica to make this a great complement to our existing flights to Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach and six terrific Florida hotspots.”

Apparently reacting to the customer demand for service from Mid-America, Allegiant Vice President of Commercial Operations Lukas Johnson commented, “We’re thrilled to announce more ultra low-cost service” from the St. Clair County Airport. “We’re happy to provide local travelers with even more convenient options while they’re planning their sunny vacations.”

Travelers are looking for “more great experiences out of MidAmerica,” according to MAA Director Tim Cantwell, “and we’re pleased to be able to deliver.”

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company’s passenger travel information, including optional services and baggage fees, is available at www.Allegiant.com.

The passenger service company has also announced a special free services program for currently serving and veterans of the United States military service and their families called “Allegiant Honors.”

The free services include up to three pieces of checked baggage, one carry-on bag, one in-cabin pet, courtesy boarding pass printing at the airports served by Allegiant and free seat assignments, depending upon availability, along with priority boarding at no charge plus no fees when changes or cancellations are necessary because of unanticipated revised military orders.

A complete list of the services plus the eligibility and identification requirements is available by going to www.Allegiant.com/military-discount.

“All of us at Allegiant take great pride in supporting the brave men and women who serve our country every day,” Maurice J. Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer commented. “The Allegiant Honors program extends our thanks by making it a little easier for active members of the military, veterans and their families to travel. We are honored to have them fly with us.”

Passenger flow at MidAmerica has been rising sharply again this calendar year as it has since 2014. According to information shared by Charles Lee, a member of the county building commission, with the St. Clair County Board Economic Development Committee at its meeting held on June 15, enplanements, any time someone gets on or off of a passenger airplane at the airport, have risen every month in 2017 from the same time period in 2016.

Lee, sharing information reported to the public building commission early the same day by Cantwell, said the enplanements climbed by 45 per cent from last January to January, 2017, 25 per cent in February, 28 per cent in March, 61 per cent in April and 77 per cent in May.

“There’s a lot of passengers going through MidAmerica,” Lee commented.

At that June 15 public building commission meeting, Cantwell stressed that this growth is not solely due to the addition of extra flights but instead attributed to those new destination flights being taken up by significant numbers of passengers along with the existing ones gaining popularity too.

“What this is reinforcing,” commented building commission member James Nations, “I believe, is that we still have a very hungry market for the flight services that Allegiant is currently offering.”

Further reinforcement concerning the growth of the airport was provided by John W. Hursey, the federal security administration director for the part of Illinois that takes in this area.

He addressed issues related to security at MidAmerica including the need for a second passenger/baggage screening lane to handle the customer load which provides the benefit of allowing less wait time and, therefore, a more efficient and pleasant experience for those boarding planes there.

The United States Transportation Security Administration sees the justification, Hursey told the county public building commission, for investing $425,000 in improving the passenger security process with state of the art equipment because of both the need to upgrade the existing configuration and because of all of activity going on at MidAmerica.

The county’s share for this project will be less than $50,000, as Cantwell and Hursey explained, with Lee telling the economic development committee there may be some grant money to cover this because it involves airport security.