Canines Bring Their Owners for Dedication of New Dog Park



By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – About a dozen canines in the community were accompanied by their owners for the dedication of the new dog park that was formally opened to the public on Friday morning, June 30. Located at the far south end of Moody Park across the road that circles around Lake Gail Mitchell, “Wags Park” consists of one section for smaller dogs and another for larger ones.

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky and his two dachshunds were on hand to officially open the park with a makeshift ribbon cutting that appropriately incorporated dog leashes as part of the ceremony.

Other elected officials present included Aldermen Pat Baeske, Pat Peck, Brenda Wagner and Bill Poletti along with City Clerk Karen Kaufhold.

Kupsky said this is the first of several dog parks that will be opened in Fairview Heights over a period of time, the next to be in the west end of the city, in what is called French Village, which is slated for completion in the next few months.

Another one is planned for the site of the city’s recreation complex that will be constructed on the west side of Bunkum Road north of Interstate 64 and is targeted to open in 2019.

Wags Park is completely fenced in and will be open from dawn to dusk. While dogs will be permitted to run free in Wags Park, the city’s regulations prohibiting them from other parts of Moody Park, including the fitness trail, are still in place.

The new dog park will be accessible by driving all the way down South Ruby Lane past the main entrance to Moody Park and also past the large metal building that serves as the recycling center then following the road around Lake Gail Mitchell where Wags Park will be on the right. All dogs using the new park must be current with their vaccinations.

“We are excited to bring another great recreational activity to the residents of our city,” Kupsky said. At the Tuesday, June 20 meeting of the city council, he commented, “There’s been a lot of interest from the public about this” and added that the work on the one in French Village is set to begin sometime this month when the materials for it are received.

A sign is posted at the entrance to Wags Park spelling out all of the rules which are applicable for it to protect the safety of those using it.

Owners are legally responsible for the behavior of their dogs and must be inside the dog park anytime their dog(s) is/are.

Minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Aggressive dogs must be removed immediately. No more than two dogs per person are allowed inside the fenced in area. Along with wearing collars displaying that they are currently licensed and up to date with their vaccinations, dogs must be leashed before entering and leaving the fenced in area.

Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs, sealing waste in a bag and depositing it in a waste container at the site. The City of Fairview Heights is not responsible for any injuries or damage caused by dogs.

Prohibited from the dog park are human and canine food and treats, glass containers, sick dogs, dogs in heat, aggressive dogs and puppies less than four months old.

Funding support for this facility, along with what the City of Fairview Heights is providing, has been contributed by the local Rotary Club.